Sprinkles Market 2022 Competitive Landscape, Development Strategy, Drivers, Dynamics, Industry Share, Latest Trends and Forecast to 2028

Sprinkles, sugar strands, or hundreds and thousands, are very small pieces of confectionery used as a decoration or to add texture to desserts such as cupcakes, doughnuts or ice cream. According to the report, global revenue for Sprinkles market was valued at $ 317.87 million in 2021, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 342.28 million by end of 2022 and $ 474.39 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2028.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Sequins
- Needles
- Beads
- Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Commercial Application
- Residential Application
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Sprinkles including: -
- Dr. Oetker
- Barry Callebaut
- DORI ALIMENTOS
- Wilton
- Mavalerio
- Girrbach
- Cake Décor
- Pecan Deluxe Candy
- American Sprinkle
- Sweets Indeed
- Happy Sprinkles
- Carroll Industries
- Jubilee Candy Corp
- Fancy Sprinkles
- Calay Candy
- Xiamen Yasin Industry
Detailed TOC of Global Sprinkles Market Research Report 2022
1 SPRINKLES MARKET OVERVIEW 1
2 SPRINKLES MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 10
3 SPRINKLES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 22
4 SPRINKLES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY FORM 52
5 SPRINKLES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 55
6 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN SPRINKLES BUSINESS 57
7 SPRINKLES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 100
8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 103
9 SPRINKLES MARKET DYNAMICS 106
10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 108
11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 112
12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 113
