Global Metal Casting Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal casting market reached a value of US$ 139 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 221.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metal casting is a process in which molten metal is poured into a hollow container of desired geometrical shape to form a solidified part. There are many reliable and effective metal casting materials such as, gray iron, ductile iron, aluminum, steel, copper and zinc.

Metal casting can produce objects with complex shapes and is cheaper compared to other manufacturing processes for medium to large quantities of castings produced. Cast metal products are an integral part of the human life and economy as they are found in 90% of the manufactured goods and equipment, ranging from home appliances and surgical equipment to critical components for aircraft and automobiles.



Metal casting technology offers numerous advantages; it aids in improving energy efficiency, lowering production costs, enhancing environmental quality, and creating innovative new cast products. Due to these advantages, it is used in pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves and farm equipment, which depend heavily on casting to create uniform products.

Further, metal casting foundries rely on metal recycling as a cost-efficient source of raw material, which significantly reduces scrap metal. Besides this, the ongoing research in the field of metal casting ensures innovations and improvements in the casting process, including the development in lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools for die casters to create alternative means for molding. These advanced casting technologies allow foundry researchers to produce defect-free castings and help them to explore detailed phenomena associated with the new casting process parameters.

Moreover, the deteriorating environmental conditions have prompted manufacturers to formulate simulation-based castings to reduce wastage and operational costs.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nemak Sab De CV (Alfa, Sab De CV), GF Casting Solutions AG (Georg Fischer Ltd), Dynacast Ltd, Ryobi Limited, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Endurance Technologies Limited, Ahresty Corporation, Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.), Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.), MINO Industry USA, Inc, Thyssenkrupp AG and Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global metal casting market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the metal casting market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global metal casting market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global metal casting market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global metal casting market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal casting market?

5. What is the breakup of the global metal casting market based on the process?

6. What is the breakup of the global metal casting market based on the material type?

7. What is the breakup of the global metal casting market based on the End-use?

8. What are the key regions in the global metal casting market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global metal casting market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Metal Casting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Process

5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Component

5.8 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.9 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

5.10 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Application

5.11 Market Breakup by Region

5.12 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Process

6.1 Sand Casting

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.2 Gravity Casting

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 High-Pressure Die Casting

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Low-Pressure Die Casting

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Cast Iron

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Aluminum

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Steel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Zinc

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Magnesium

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Automotive and Transportation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Equipment and Machine

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Building and Construction

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Aerospace and Military

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Components

9.1 Alloy Wheels

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Clutch Casing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cylinder Head

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cross Car Beam

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Crank Case

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Battery Housing

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Vehicle Type

10.1 Passenger Cars

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type

11.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Application

12.1 Body Assemblies

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Engine Parts

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Transmission Parts

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region



14 SWOT Analysis



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profiles of Key Players

18.3.1 Nemak Sab De CV (Alfa, Sab De CV)

18.3.2 GF Casting Solutions AG (Georg Fischer Ltd)

18.3.3 Dynacast Ltd

18.3.4 Ryobi Limited

18.3.5 Rheinmetall Automotive AG

18.3.6 Endurance Technologies Limited

18.3.7 Ahresty Corporation

18.3.8 Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

18.3.9 Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.)

18.3.10 MINO Industry USA, Inc

18.3.11 Thyssenkrupp AG

18.3.12 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbdctc

Attachment