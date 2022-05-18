Arecor Therapeutics plc

(“Arecor” or the “Group”)

ARECOR TO HOST KOL WEBINAR ON THE NEED FOR CONCENTRATED AND RAPID ACTING INSULIN TREATMENTS IN DIABETES CARE

Cambridge, UK, 18 May 2022: Arecor Therapeutics plc (AIM: AREC), the biopharmaceutical group advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that it will host a key opinion leader webinar entitled “The Need for Concentrated and Rapid Acting Insulin Treatments in Diabetes Care”, on Thursday 26 May, 2022, at 15:00-16:30 BST.

The virtual event will explore the treatment challenges for the growing number of people living with diabetes, particularly those with type 2 diabetes, who require high daily doses of insulin to maintain their blood glucose within their target range. While rapid acting insulins have become standard of care, there are currently no concentrated rapid acting insulin products available to patients to enable reduced injection volumes, fewer injections per day and the potential for improved blood glucose control.

Arecor is developing a novel insulin product candidate, AT278, which uniquely combines two key characteristics: an ultra-rapid onset of action which is critical for postprandial glucose control and an ultra-concentrated formulation to enable reduced injection volumes and fewer injections per day. Data from a Phase I clinical trial of AT278, recently presented at the 15th International Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) meeting, showed that AT278 exhibited an accelerated pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile when compared to NovoRapid®, a gold standard prandial insulin treatment, despite a 5-fold increase in concentration.

Arecor’s webinar will bring together four world-class experts in the field of diabetes care, who will discuss the AT278 clinical data as well as the clinical and patient need. The event will be moderated by Jay Skyler, Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics & Psychology, in the Division of Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism at the University of Miami, USA.

Wendy Lane, Clinical Endocrinologist, Director of Clinical Research, Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center , Asheville, USA, will discuss the increasing need for rapid-acting concentrated insulin products for people living with Type 2 diabetes from a clinical perspective.

Davida Kruger, Certified Diabetes Nurse Practitioner, Henry Ford Health System, Division of Endocrinology, Detroit, USA, will focus on the benefits of concentrated insulin from the patient perspective.

Thomas Pieber, Head of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Medical University of Graz, Austria, will summarise the results from Arecor’s Phase I clinical trial of its ultra-rapid, ultra-concentrated insulin product candidate, AT278.





The presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.

To register for the event on the Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes (ATTD) Educational Portal click here.

About Arecor

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced formulations of their therapeutic products. The Arestat™ platform is supported by an extensive patent portfolio.