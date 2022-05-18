Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.9 % During 2020-2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Intelligent Door System Market” information by Technology, by Vehicle Type and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% by 2028.

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Scope:

Automotive intelligent door system has various functions such as central locking systems with through all the doors can be unlocked and locked. It is very effective when the battery of the car is low as it does not use any key. It has a cheaper choice, but it is digitally driven in small and medium vehicles. It focuses on providing security, comfort, and convenience to the passengers and also drivers. Previously, it was projected that automotive intelligent door system market growth would hit 2 million units by 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth severely.

Dominant Key Players on Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Covered are:

Continental AG (Germany)

HufHulsbeck&Furst GmbH &Co. Kg (Germany)

Kiekert AG (Germany)

SMARTRAC N.V. (Amsterdam)

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong),

WITTE Automotive (Germany)

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co. KG (Germany)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Drivers

The global market for automotive intelligent door system has registered a major spike in the growth rate in the last few years. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the enormous growth of the automotive industry in the recent years. The car owners and manufacturers have become very aware of the convenience features and the safety concerns. Furthermore, the innovation has raised in the door panel components, which in turn is causing an upsurge in the demand for automotive intelligent door system across the globe. The world has witnessed a surge in demand for automated vehicles which will further cause a rise in demand for automotive intelligent door system over the coming years.

Technological advancements are rising that has encouraged cost-effectiveness, convenience, and efficiency. Given this, here has been a rise in demand for keyless systems in personal and passenger cars. Apart from this people are accepting online vehicle booking systems causing an elevation in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. The growth in sales of passenger vehicles in the recent years has offered lucrative opportunities to the market players worldwide. Furthermore, the high conversion of mechanical components into electrical parts is also likely to provide growth opportunities to the market players across the globe.

Market Restraints

Although, there are several aspects projected to boost the market’s growth, there are some factors that are anticipated to hamper the market performance. The growing number of technological evolutions in the automotive products, which in turn has led to the rise in concerns regarding security. The absence of proper security systems increases the threat of accidents as it is easy to breach by cybercriminals. Also, these cars are still in developmental stages, therefore, they are only for premium classes, which is a major restraining factor for the market’s growth.

Although Asia-Pacific region has a massive population, the consumer number across the region is relatively low that is projected to impede the market’s growth over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on several market sectors across the globe. The pandemic had impacted the automotive intelligent door system market’s performance adversely in the recent times. As several businesses faces series of imposed lockdowns, the manufacturing and production sectors are either closed or working at lower pace, thus resulting into fall in demand for vehicles worldwide as people started working from home. Apart from that, several countries have been facing the phase of recessions owing to which buying power of consumers has affected the automotive intelligent door system market’s growth. In addition, a majority of the automotive products are manufactured across the Asian countries, causing a major disruption of the production plant capacities. There, the manufacturing and production of intelligent doors have almost stopped. With the global economy getting back on track, the market for automotive intelligent door system is also projected to get back to the pre-pandemic phase over the coming years.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The automotive intelligent door system market has been fragmented into various segments based on vehicle types, position, technology, and region.

Based on technology, the global market for automotive intelligent door system is split into soft-close, retractable, and power-sliding door systems.

Based on position, the global market for automotive intelligent door system is split into aftermarkets and OEM.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive intelligent door system market is divided into HCV, LCV, and passenger cars. It will also include hybrid electric vehicles and battery.

Regional Analysis

The global market for automotive intelligent door systems is studied across five major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR reports, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the global automotive intelligent door systems market over the forecasted era. Therefore, the China and some regions of Southeast Asia are likely to emerge to be the leading revenue pockets across the globe owing to the highest existence of production, distribution, and manufacturing their components in this part of the world. Furthermore, the growth rate of gasoline-powered vehicles and fleets across the region is anticipated to catalyze the growth of the regional market.

The North American and European region are likely to witness substantial growth over the coming years. The growth of the regional market is mainly credited to the higher purchasing power of consumers across the region.

