SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 May 2022

Björn Wahlroos will not be available for re-election to Sampo plc’s Board of Directors at the 2023 AGM

Björn Wahlroos, Chair of Sampo plc’s Board of Directors, has announced today that he will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting to be held in spring 2023. Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee will communicate on succession in due course.



Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030