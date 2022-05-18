Emergency Response Technologies Inc, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Confirms the Appointment of Law Firm Lucosky Brookman LLP to Assist with Upcoming Plans 

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Emergency Response Technologies Inc (ERT) is a public safety acquisitions company focused on disruptive technology which protects assets and saves lives. Mergers and Acquisitions company ILUS International (OTC: ILUS) currently owns 100% of ERT, which was created as a public safety focused subdivision of ILUS. ERT has recently appointed the esteemed law firm Lucosky Brookman LLP to advocate and assist in the delivery of its upcoming plans.



Lucosky Brookman is a leading corporate law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Seattle. The firm represents both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers, and acquisitions, public offerings, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, commercial and securities litigation, intellectual property, insurance coverage and defense, real estate, and general corporate matters. The law firm is the industry leader in assisting domestic or foreign quoted OTC companies and foreign exchange listed companies with their growth plans.

“We are pleased to confirm our appointment of such a reputable law firm as Lucosky Brookman to assist us with our current plans. We are hard at work behind the scenes to achieve our milestones and we are especially excited about what lies ahead for ERT and ILUS,” said ILUS CEO and Chairman of ERT, Nick Link.

For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:

Lucosky Brookman Website: https://www.lucbro.com

ILUS Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

