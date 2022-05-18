Worldwide Denim Market Size to Grow by USD 161.3 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Denim Market finds that increasing popularity of denim clothes among people is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing influence of the social media platforms, the total Global Denim Market is estimated to reach USD 161.3 Million by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at USD 123.9 Million in the year 2021 and the Market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

Furthermore, the increasing online platforms is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Denim Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Denim Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Light Denim, Medium Denim, Heavy Denim), by Application (Jeans, Shirt, Jacket, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Popularity of Denim Clothes to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing popularity of denim clothes are anticipated to augment the growth of the Denim Market in the years to come. Denim is one of the most adaptable textiles in the world today, and it's being reinvented in countless ways by renowned fashion houses and cutting-edge bespoke tailors alike. It's effectively transcended its work wear roots, as well as the cloth itself, in some circles. Brands are even creating fabrics that mimic the look of denim but don't have the fabric's traditional rough toughness. Denims are getting popular further owing to the variety of options available in denim wear such as jeans, jacket & shirts, dresses, jumpsuits, and dungarees, among others. Furthermore, every wardrobe comprises items that fall into timeless and trendy categories. Garments that are timeless never go out of style. Trendy clothing is popular, but it is fleeting. When shopping for denims, those aged 13-17 and 25-34 have more particular options. New denim styles are introduced every day in today's market. Ring denim, stretch denim, and 2 ply denims, all of which are fashion-oriented, are currently on store shelves aimed at the upscale niche market. Colored jeans are the latest style, although white denim is timeless. The above-mentioned factors are expected to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Denim market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Denim market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 123.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 161.3 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Denim market.



Segmentation of the Global Denim Market:

Type Light Denim Medium Denim Heavy Denim

Application Jeans Shirt Jacket Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/denim-market-1561

Increasing Influence of the Social Media Platforms to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing influence of the social media platforms is anticipated to augment the growth of the Denim Market within the estimated period. Social media is considered to be one of the powerful platforms for sharing and purchasing new products, almost 84% of the shoppers before making a purchase turn to at least one social media platform. Consumers are adopting and abandoning fashion trends faster than ever before thanks to social media, and manufacturers must keep up with the forecasts to satisfy their customers. Instagram now has over 1 billion monthly users who share over 100 million photos each day. For the fact, Instagram is projected to influence three quarters of purchases and are often driven by brands themselves which collaborate with celebrities and their entourage. And because brands tag their e-shops directly in photos on Instagram, purchasing is just a click away. The other social media platforms inspiring this change include Weibo, Pinterest, and YouTube. Consumers now share their ideas on a daily basis through social media, and the industry as a whole has moved from an exclusive to an inclusive kind of fashion. These new voices are creating immense opportunities for the growth of the market and are likely to continue the same trend in near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the clothing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Denim Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing popularity of a variety of denim wear in the region. Furthermore, increase in the revenue of retail as well as online sales in the apparel industry is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the growing women’s wear industry is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Denim Market:

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Jiangyin Chulong

Bafang Fabric

Haitian Textile

Advance Denim

KG Denim

Shunfeng Textile



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Denim Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Light Denim, Medium Denim, Heavy Denim), by Application (Jeans, Shirt, Jacket, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/denim-market-496995

Recent Developments:

March, 2017: H&M announced the launch of Denim United, a unisex denim collection, available exclusively online at hm.com on March 23rd. With this collection, his and hers clothing are one in the same, blurring borders and challenging norms.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Denim Market?

How will the Denim Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Denim Market?

What is the Denim market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Denim Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Denim Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



° Light Denim



° Medium Denim



° Heavy Denim



• Application



° Jeans



° Shirt



° Jacket



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Canatiba



• Vicunha



• Isko



• Arvind



• Aarvee



• Nandan Denim Ltd



• Weiqiao Textile



• Sudarshan Jeans



• Black Peony



• Orta Anadolu



• Jindal Worldwide



• Etco Denim



• Raymond UCO



• Bhaskar Industries



• Sangam



• Oswal Denims



• Suryalakshmi



• Shasha Denims Limited



• Xinlan Group



• Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment



• Cone Denim



• Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion



• Weifang Lantian Textile



• Jiangyin Chulong



• Bafang Fabric



• Haitian Textile



• Advance Denim



• KG Denim



• Shunfeng Textile Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

