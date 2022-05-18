New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botulinum Toxin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119494/?utm_source=GNW

Global Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026



Botulinum toxin, a neurotoxin produced by Clostridium Botulinum bacterium, is capable of arresting release of acetylcholine, thus leading to muscle relaxation. Manufactured under controlled laboratory conditions and administered in extremely small therapeutic doses, BTX is administered intravenously only at the affected site. Growth in the global market is driven by growing demand in medical/therapeutic and cosmetic applications. The growing acceptance of facial injectables such as BTX to facial aesthetics among adults and approval for using therapeutic BTX in the treatment of an expanded range of indications is expected to spur market expansion. The constant development and launch of novel products for enhancing aesthetic appeal and the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments in cosmetology as well as therapeutic applications are boosting demand in the market. In the field of neuromuscular therapeutics, the use of botulinum toxin is driven by rising incidences of movement related disorders and growing number of patients with muscle spasms. Further, new clinical indications of botulinum toxin such as in the treatment of nystagmus, stridor, palatal myoclonus, scoliosis, co-spasms following brachial plexus lesions (birth related), and gait freezing (Parkinson), have helped further strengthen growth in this space.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Botulinum Toxin estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Type A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type B segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Botulinum toxin type A finds use in the treatment of movement disorders, vocal cord dysfunction and obesity, and is also used as a medical aid in gastric cancer. Growth in the botulinum toxin type A will be driven by its increasing use in the treatment of muscle spasms in cerebral palsy as well as neurogenic bladder diseases occurring in children. Type B is used for various muscle related conditions. Botulinum neurotoxin type B was approved by the FDA in 2000 for treatment of for the treatment of adults with cervical dystonia to reduce the severity of abnormal head position and neck pain linked with cervical dystonia.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $665 Million by 2026



The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$665 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. The United States represents the largest regional market, driven mainly by the growing approval for newer therapeutic indications. Further the increasing focus on improving physical appearance, rising disposable incomes of people, and the subsequent rise in demand for cosmetic procedures is also fueling growth. Rising demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic treatments is also contributing to the growth of Botox market in the US. Europe also offers attractive opportunities for the botox market owing to the presence of a large number of cosmetic product manufacturers. Rapidly improving socio-economic conditions and proliferation of medical tourism, particularly in Asian countries, presents favorable prospects for botulinum toxin in Asia-Pacific region.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business

Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to

Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission

% Rise in Migraine Attacks due to COVID-19 Pandemic for March 2020

COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin

Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions

Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic

Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection

Botulinum Toxin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction

Outlook

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead

Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gains Momentum

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell

Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum Toxin Surgical

Procedures in Select Countries: 2019

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum Toxin

Market: 2019

Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide

Companies Entering the Fray

Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox?s Leadership

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin

by Safety and Efficacy

Comparison of Botox®, Dysport® and Xeomin® by Indications and

Year of Approval

BOTOX®

Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions

Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication

Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport

Xeomin®

Merz

Other Products

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well

for BTX Market

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Procedure Volumes

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables

Market

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender

Millennials: A Popular Demographic for Botulinum Toxin

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age

Group % Share

Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities

Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications

Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown by

Therapeutic Indication (2019)

Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal

Spasticity

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential

for Growth

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for

Concern or Jubilation?

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental

Diseases

Potential Applications in Dentistry

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for

Revision Treatments

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum

Toxin

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel

Sales of Cosmetic BTX

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in

Therapeutic Applications

Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of Gross

Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Challenges and Issues

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development

Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat

Animal Cruelty:A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing



UNITED STATES

Botulinum Toxin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Opportunities in Store for Cosmetic BTX

Age-wise Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

in the US for the Year 2019

Gender Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in

the US (2019)

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX

Market

Cosmetic Procedures: Facts and Figures

Number of Surgical & Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures (’000s)

in the US for the Years 2000, 2018 & 2019

Top 5 Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US - Ranked by the

Number of Procedures Performed (In ?000s) for 2019

Top 4 Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US - Ranked by

the Number of Procedures Performed (?000s) for 2019

Number of Botulinum Toxin Procedures* Performed in the US:

2000, 2016 and 2019

Aging Baby Boomers Drive Aesthetic Business

US Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-

14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups

North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050

Expanding Physician Base Extends Impetus to Growth

Therapeutic BTX Seeks Growth Opportunities

Approved Therapeutic Indications of Botulinum Toxin in the US

by Year of Approval

Neurogenic OAB: A Lucrative Market Opportunity

Competitive Landscape

Major BTX Products and Associated Fillers in the Cosmetic

Botulinum Toxin Market

Market Share of Leading Brands in the US Boulinum Toxin Market:

2019

Dysport Poses Strong Competition to Botox in the Therapeutic Space

