ESE announces strategic partnership with Metapro

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with metaprotocol.one (“metaprotocol.one”), a provider of a blockchain protocol which unites the metaverse, gaming and crypto worlds.



Pursuant to the Agreement, ESE will provide technology and marketing services in connection with the promotion of metaprotocol.one and the metapro app. ESE will use its technology and marketing expertise to support the growth of the metapro ecosystem and the adoption of the same by video game and blockchain developer communities.

The purpose of the partnership is to unite gaming communities and crypto communities together. Metaprotocol.one is focused on the potential for interoperability between the Metaverse, Defi, Gaming, esports and GameFi sectors. More information related to metaprotocol.one is available at: www.metaprotocol.one

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, “Earlier this year we announced our metaverse division, and we have been actively working towards partnering with strategic companies that can drive growth. The opportunity in the metaverse and Web3 directly crosses into gaming, and we believe that ESE is uniquely positioned to provide technology and services to the metaverse. We are excited to work with and scale new opportunities with metaprotocol.one”

Marcin Wojcieszkiewicz, metaprotocol.one co-founder and COO, commented, “The metaverse opportunity is where metaprotocol.one is specifically focused. We are putting ourselves right in the middle of the creation of interoperability between the Metaverse. We believe the partnership with ESE will accelerate this growth, and we are very pleased to make this announcement.”

Michał Bartczak, metaprotocol.one co-founder & CTO, commented, “From Facebook, now Meta, to Samsung, Roblox, Gucci and Coinbase, huge corporations are integrating with the Metaverse, GameFi and DeFi. Metaprotocol.one believes that there is a global opportunity in unifying these segmented technologies to make these unique blockchain protocols simple to use. That is the aim of it all for us at metaprotocol.one.”

About metaprotocol.one

Metaprotocol.one is a creator of metaprotocol.one and metapro app. Its vision is to unite all metaverse projects to achieve the requirements for standardization, allowing assets to move between metaverses. With metaprotocol.one, we are developing a decentralized database which supports the storage of 3D objects. With the metapro app, metaprotocol.one has developed a mobile application with noncustodial wallet functions, with a particular focus on NFTs, metaverse and game assets. | www.metaprotocol.one

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

