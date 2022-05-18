Morphic Appoints Joanne Gibbons as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

WALTHAM, Mass., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Joanne Gibbons has been named Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Ms. Gibbons was previously Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Codiak Biosciences.

“Joanne arrives at Morphic at a promising time. We are advancing clinical and pre-clinical integrin inhibitors generated by the MInT Platform and Joanne brings successful leadership experience across the full spectrum of regulatory affairs from preclinical activities through drug commercialization,” stated Praveen Tipirneni, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Morphic Therapeutic. “On behalf of Morphic, it’s a pleasure to welcome Joanne to the senior management team.”

“Morphic is at an exciting time in its growth as MORF-057 progresses in Phase 2 studies for ulcerative colitis and the Company prepares its avb8 inhibitor program for solid tumors to enter clinical trials,” commented Joanne Gibbons, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Morphic Therapeutic. “The integrin receptor family and Morphic’s MInT Platform provide tremendous opportunities to generate a broad portfolio of drug candidates across multiple therapeutic indications and I look forward to being part of this great endeavor.”

Joanne Gibbons has nearly 25 years of experience in Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Development, both in the development of novel drugs and the expansion of marketed products. Ms. Gibbons was previously Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Codiak Biosciences where she oversaw the regulatory function that led to clinical trials of the first candidates to emerge from Codiak’s engEX™ platform. Before Codiak, Ms. Gibbons was Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs at Wave Life Sciences. Prior to that, Ms. Gibbons held positions of increasing responsibility in Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs at Biogen for nearly two decades, culminating as Interim Head of Global Regulatory Strategy where she led approval strategies as global regulatory lead for Aducanumab. Ms. Gibbons holds a BA from Tufts University.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com .

