Trump Media & Technology Group Launches Truth Social Web App

SARASOTA, Fla., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group announced the launch of the Truth Social Web App, allowing all Americans to access Truth Social from any Internet-connected computer, phone, or device. The launch comes in advance of the originally anticipated May 31 target date.

New and existing users can now sign up for and access Truth Social from any Internet-connected device in the United States at https://truthsocial.com.

