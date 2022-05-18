Targeting Renters Across the US ApartmentLove Retains IRISEMEDIA for Custom SEO and Digital Marketing

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services catering to landlords and renters in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world, is pleased to announce IRISEMEDIA Inc. (“IRISE”) has been retained to perform custom Search Engine Optimization (“SEO”) and other digital marketing strategies to improve the Google search rankings of ApartmentLove.com in major US rental markets.



Counting Aeroplan, Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, Toronto Pearson Airport, OCAD University, and Walmart as past clients; IRISE has developed proprietary SEO and digital marketing strategies that have proven successful in today’s dynamic marketing arenas. With more than 20 years of experience deploying nationwide SEO campaigns for some of the most recognized brands on the planet, IRISE has been featured by Google News, The New York Times, Yahoo! Finance and The Globe and Mail. Uniquely equipped to deliver the type and kind of marketing and promotion ApartmentLove now seeks, IRISE provides ApartmentLove with the capacity to simultaneously attract users and win share in major centers like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.

“Personally familiar with all the major SEO shops, I’ve worked with IRISE in a previous engagement and know their team, methodology, and abilities very well,” explained Ken Lang – Head of Technology for ApartmentLove. Ken added, “They’re the best at what they do. I’ve witnessed first-hand the way Google rankings quickly improve and website traffic numbers spike under IRISE programming. Precisely the group we need to kick-off the final phase in our organic growth program, we are ready and excited to begin working with IRISE and further expand the reach and capacity of ApartmentLove across the United States.”

Having recently completed a comprehensive redesign and upgrade of the ApartmentLove.com application, the Company is now turning all attention towards its sales and marketing efforts. Catering to a younger demographic, the ApartmentLove target audience is well defined as being predominantly female, 18-34 years old, and seeking rental accommodations of generally not less than one year in a major American city.

Research collected by the Company suggests more than 100 million Americans lived in rental properties in 2020. The Company estimates 6.4 million Americans search for apartments for rent online every month. Prominently positioning ApartmentLove.com on the first page of Google search results for relevant search terms like “apartments for rent near me” and “1 bedroom apartments for rent”, the Company anticipates rapid user growth from across the United States beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of rental marketing services to landlords and renters on the Internet. Promoting residential rental properties in every major market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot “PropTech” industry, ApartmentLove is executing its organic growth and expansion plans by investing in Search Engine Optimization and other marketing and promotional activities. In addition, ApartmentLove is actively pursuing a growth through acquisition program by purchasing competing businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that both accelerate and destress the renting experience in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere around the world.

