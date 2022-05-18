Millennial Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennial Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:MPM, OTCQB:MLPMF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to a short form prospectus, 37,500,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of $15 million (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

In addition, the Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as the Offering, to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration, permitting, and engineering studies at the Wildcat and Mountain View projects in support of the updated mineral resource, PEA, and exploration Plan of Operations at both projects, as well as for final asset acquisition payments and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about June 16, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act"), in a manner that does not require the Offering to be registered in the United States, and in certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

ABOUT MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Millennial Precious Metals (TSXV:MPM, OTCQB:MLPMF) is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its eight gold and silver projects located in Nevada and Arizona, USA. The Company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects located in Nevada: Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 776,000 ounces of oxide Au (60.8 million tonnes at 0.40 g/t Au; effective date of November 18, 2020) and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 427,000 ounces of oxide Au (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t Au; effective date of November 15, 2020). Technical reports titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Estimate for the Wildcat Project, Pershing County, Nevada, United States", dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of November 18, 2020 prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) and "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mountain View Project, Washoe Country, Nevada, USA", dated November 25, 2020 with an effective date of November 15, 2020, prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) are available on Millennial's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Millennial Precious Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing high-quality mining projects. The Company is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders by applying a systematic strategy to advance and de-risk all eight projects over the next few years.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director

jason.kosec@millennialpm.com

Dir.: 250-552-7424

Jason Banducci, Vice President, Corporate Development

jason.banducci@millennialpm.com

Dir.: 647-537-8295

Corporate Website: https://millennialpreciousmetals.com/

QUALIFIED PERSON

The information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Raphael Dutaut, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Mr. Dutaut is a QP as defined by NI 43-101.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the business development objectives and plans of Millennial.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release are based on certain factors and assumptions. While Millennial considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, risks related to financing, including Millennial's ability to complete the Offering, the failure of Millennial to use the proceeds received from the Offering in a manner consistent with current expectations, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Further, these forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with mineral exploration, (3) a decreased demand for precious metals, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay exploration and development of the property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems, (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to finance operations and growth, (7) inability to obtain all necessary permitting, (8) the conduct of the Offering, (9) the intended listing of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, (10) obtaining required approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange (11) the granting of the Over-Allotment Option, (12) the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, and (13) other factors beyond the Company’s control.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Millennial does not assume an obligation to update these forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

