Global Foot Care Products Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foot Care Products estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Foot Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foot Cleansing Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $521.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$551.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Slough Scrub Products Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Slough Scrub Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$343.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$481.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$490.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090579/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Foot Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Foot Care Products Market: A Prelude

Foot Facts & Figures

Foot Care Product Categories

Market Outlook

Geographic Landscape

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products

Frequency of Foot Care Products Usage: 2019

Manufacturers Focus on Enabling Self-Care, Educating Customers

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Reasons for Using Foot Care Products among Women

Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities

Foot Care Products Usage Frequency (In %) Among Male Consumers

by Age Group

Product Innovations Steer Growth

Growing Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients

Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share

Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

for Foot Care Products

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Smart Socks: The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?

Obese Population: A Weighty Market Driver

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Natural Remedies Remain a Challenge

UNITED STATES

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Growing Incidence of Diabetes Boost Prospects for Foot Care Creams

Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and

Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019

Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019

Aging Population Support Growth

Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the US for 2019

and 2030

Alarming Rise in Obesity to Drive Demand

A Glance at Obesity Statistics

Prevalence of Obesity Among Adults (20 and above) in the US: 2000

Rise in Incidence of Athlete?s foot to Drive Antifungal Cream

Sales

Market Analytics

Care Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product -

Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,

Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

JAPAN

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Care Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2019, 2030 & 2045)

FRANCE

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers in UK

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

AUSTRALIA

Foot Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

