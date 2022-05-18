New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2026
Molecular diagnostics is the clinical application of molecular technologies to understand, screen, and monitor human diseases. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by continued shift from the traditional tests towards the new tests, increasing applications in infectious disease diagnostics, and a significant rise in prenatal diagnostics, rare diseases, and oncology. Increasing prevalence of various cancer and infectious disease types is a major factor driving growth. Other important factors to propel growth include growing awareness and acceptance of advanced therapeutic and diagnostic choices such as personalized medicine; biomarkers development; and advancement in proteomics and molecular techniques. Reimbursement reformations are also to an extent contributing towards fueling market growth. Increasing use of molecular diagnostics for home healthcare is another important growth driver.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growth in the reagents and kits segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for quality control reagents and solutions to perform various tests. Reagents and kits have widespread application in research organizations, academic institutions, and hospitals.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR. Rapidly evolving healthcare sector in various countries across the regions, implementation of stringent infection control standards and growing emphasis on offering high quality medical services to patients boost market growth in developed regions. Major factor fueling growth in the Asia-Pacific market includes increase in the number of cases undergoing diagnosis for chronic conditions, cancer and infectious diseases.
Software & Service Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
The market is witnessing considerable advancements concerning the software used in instruments to ensure accurate analysis and interpretation of underlying disease condition. The use of AI and associated software and algorithms allow laboratories to automatically report results. In the global Software & Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$182 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Molecular
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMérieux SA
- Cepheid
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols International, S.A.
- Hologic, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- QuestDiagnostics, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- The ELITechGroup
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from CoVid-19 Tests
Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most Impacted
Countries: As on August 27, 2020
Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from CoVid-19 Tests
RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for Testing COVID-19
Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
Need of the Hour: RT-PCR Shortages to be Tackled Effectively by
Molecular Diagnostics Companies
Molecular Diagnostic Companies Re-strategize Logistics to Stay
at the Top End of the Game
Select Tests Introduced for COVID-19
COVID-19 Plunges Fortunes of Non- COVID Diagnostics
Cancer Testing Dives During First Half of 2020
Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Tests Suffer the Brunt of CoVID-19
Curbs
Labs Embark New Journeys to Retain Overall Volumes
Molecular Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Molecular Diagnostics: An Introduction
Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests
Market Outlook
Major Growth Drivers
Developing Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market
Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Competition
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading Player (2019)
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium difficile
by Leading Player: 2019
Pharmaceutical Firms Carve their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic
Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-Care Diagnostics for
COVID-19
Molecular Diagnostics Market Eyes Transformational Impact of
Proactive Diagnostics
Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in
Fight with COVID-19
Isothermal Amplification: An Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19
Testing
Technological Innovations Set to Drive Market Growth
New Product Developments
Digitalization Trends Benefit Growth
Growing Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Lead Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
New Applications Hold Promising Potential
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years
2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics
Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs
Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects
Genetic Testing to Aid in Personalized Medicine
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing
Market
Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - The Way Ahead
Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of
Antimicrobial Resistance
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Opportunities
Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under
Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in
Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market
Growth
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases Amplify Growth
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market
Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing
Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic
Testing Market
HPV Associated Disorders Market by Indication: 2019
Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for
Testing
Number of New Cervix Uteri Cases in the World by Region (2018)
Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening
Segment
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
