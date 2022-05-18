Global Energy Transition Markets, 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base Year - Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Energy Transition in the Global Oil and Gas Industry

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Transition Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks at the innovations and strategies of 10 major oil and gas companies around 7 key pillars of the energy transition: eMobility; renewable energy; hydrogen; carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); electricity utilities; energy storage; and bioenergy.

The energy transition is a complex pathway for the overall global energy industry - including suppliers and users - towards a shift from systems based on fossil fuels to zero-carbon solutions. Timelines for eliminating carbon from energy systems vary by region, but most goals - including the Paris Agreement - focus on achieving net-zero by the second half of the 21st century.



Oil and gas companies, in particular, are at the front end of change and have both the most to win and the most to lose. As a whole, the oil and gas industry has a major negative environmental impact because of its use of fossil fuels and the high volume of carbon emissions produced from daily activities. The industry is under pressure to transform by finding a way to operate while reducing its toll on the environment.



The publisher assesses the global energy transition by the following regions: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of World (RoW). The study period is 2021-2030 and the forecast period is 2022-2030 using 2021 as the base-year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Energy Transition in the Global Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

2. Growth Environment - Energy Transition

Growth Environment - Energy Transition by Region

Energy Transition Pillars

Energy Transition Progress by Key Growth Pillar

Energy Transition Progress by Key Region

Energy Transition Progress by Company

Transition Pillar 1 - eMobility

Transition Pillar 2 - Renewable Energy

Transition Pillar 3 - Hydrogen

Transition Pillar 4 - CCUS

Transition Pillar 5 - Electricity Utilities

Transition Pillar 6 - Energy Storage

Transition Pillar 7 - Bioenergy

3. Company Profiles - Energy Transition

Company Profile - Shell

Company Profile - BP

Company Profile - TotalEnergies

Company Profile - Saudi Aramco

Company Profile - ExxonMobil

Company Profile - Chevron

Company Profile -Sinopec

Company Profile - Petronas

Company Profile - Ecopetrol

Company Profile - Lukoil

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Energy Transition

Growth Opportunity 1: eMobility Charging Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Geothermal Energy for Large-scale Energy Production

Growth Opportunity 3: Obsolete Offshore Facilities Used for Green Hydrogen Production

Growth Opportunity 4: Combination of Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS)

Growth Opportunity 5: Subsea Electrification

Growth Opportunity 6: Depleted Oil Wells for Energy Storage

Growth Opportunity 7: Biofuels for Gas Turbines

