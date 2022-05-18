New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Special Purpose Needles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Special Purpose Needles Market to Reach US$15.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Needles and syringes are sterile medical devices that help inject fluids into or remove secretions from various parts of the body. These sharp instruments are used for puncturing, suturing, or guiding ligatures through or around a vessel. Using advanced production techniques, some of the most sophisticated special purpose needles, which provide enhanced comfort and safety, are being manufactured. Growth in the medical needles market is primarily driven by factors including rise in incidence of infectious diseases, an aging population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, rise in surgery volumes and increasing prevalence of spine-related disorders. Other factors impacting demand include advancements in product designs, favorable demographic trends, increased emphasis on preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improving healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. The market is essentially driven by snowballing healthcare industry concerns over needle stick injuries and worker safety. Needle technology has also advanced over the past decades from large syringe needles which had to be sterilized and sharpened by hand to pen needles and other smaller needles that are thin, small and engineered to offer improved penetration with less friction and more glide. Needles are re-designed to enable light insertion force, improved control, superior accuracy, and smoother penetration with less tissue displacement.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Special Purpose Needles estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Hypodermic Needles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pen Needles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Special Purpose Needles market. Hypodermic needles are hollow needles used for subcutaneous injections and for aspiration. The needles are made of stainless steel and have durable and sharper penetration surface for easy hypodermic access. Pen needle systems and pens, already the preferred mode of delivery for insulin in diabetics in developed countries, is gaining traction across the global markets. A pen needle comprises a hollow needle embedded in plastic case. Advanced pen needles come with sophisticated features and offered in different shapes and sizes as per end-use requirements.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Special Purpose Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. While developed regions especially the US and Europe remain the dominant forces in the global special purpose needles market, developing market such as Asia-Pacific emerge as key growth drivers given the rapidly evolving healthcare sector in various countries across the region. Key market drivers in the emerging economies include large groups of patients in need of medical procedures and tests, growing awareness among people, implementation of stringent infection control standards, growing emphasis on offering high quality medical services to patients, increasing investment in R&D and healthcare infrastructure.
Blood Collection Needles Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
Blood collection needles are used to perform venipuncture for the purpose of collecting blood samples. They generally include an attached pivoting shield, which the user activates after venipuncture, for preventing accidental needlestick injuries. In the global Blood Collection Needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$925.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$128.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured) -
- Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
- B. Braun Medical, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Dentsply Sirona
- Injeq Oy
- INRAD, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Smiths Medical International Limited
- Surgical Specialties Corporation
- TERUMO Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
the World Economy Headed in 202
How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What?s In
Store for Healthcare?
Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020
Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccination Programs Drive Demand for Needles & Syringes
Special Purpose Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Special Purpose Needles: A Prelude
History OF Needles and Syringes
Types of Needles
Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations to Support Growth in Hypodermic Needles Market
Home and Alternate Healthcare: An Expanding Segment
Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity
Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety
Syringes and Needles
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand
for Safety Needles
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Onset of Microneedles Pose a Challenge to Hypodermic Needles\
Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth
Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category:
2019
Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and
2001-2010 (in %)
Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select
Countries
Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain
Fear of Needles: A Key Challenge for Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts
Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into
Oblivion
Smaller Gauge Needles: A Persistent Trend
Surgical Needles Focus on Better Coatings and Material
Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Biopsy Needles
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics: Opportunity Indicators
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Automatic Core Biopsy Needle Devices Transform Needle Biopsy
Ultrasonically Oscillating Needles Designed to Improve Cancer
Management
Smart Needles to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis
Breast Biopsies Receive a Setback from Needle Shortages & Delay
in Procedures
Rising Incidents of Spinal & Neurological Conditions Keeps
Spinal Needles Market in Good Shape
Spinal Surgery to Benefit from Technological Advancements
Growing use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth
Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity
for Administering Insulin
Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest
Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management
Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat
Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen
Needles
Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-
79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Parenteral Drug Delivery Offer Opportunities
Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
Low Dead Space Needles Face Notable Demand-Supply Gap amid
COVID-19
Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market
COVID-19 Impact on Dental Care Market
Laparoscopy Market to Regain Momentum Following Brief, COVID-
19-Induced Hiatus
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur
Demand
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hypodermic Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hypodermic Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypodermic Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pen
Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pen Needles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pen Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Blood Collection Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Needles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
IV/Catheter Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for IV/Catheter Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IV/Catheter Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Epidural Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Epidural Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Epidural Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Suture Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Suture Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Suture Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fistula Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fistula Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fistula Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Spinal Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aspiration & Biopsy Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aspiration & Biopsy Needles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aspiration & Biopsy
Needles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ASCs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for ASCs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for ASCs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles,
IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula
Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 202
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection
Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles,
Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles,
IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula
Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles,
IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula
Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection
Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles,
Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection
Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles,
Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles
by Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection
Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles,
Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles
by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose
Needles by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic
Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter
Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles,
Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood
Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles,
Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration &
Biopsy Needles and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Blood Collection Needles,
IV/Catheter Needles, Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula
Needles, Spinal Needles, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Purpose Needles by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Special Purpose Needles by
End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Special Purpose Needles
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ASCs and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Special Purpose Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Special
Purpose Needles by Product Segment - Hypodermic Needles, Pen
Needles, Blood Collection Needles, IV/Catheter Needles,
Epidural Needles, Suture Needles, Fistula Needles, Spinal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________