New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284877/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Genetic Testing Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026
Genetic testing broadly refers to the analysis of genes by examining genetic material taken from cells in a person`s blood sample, or a sample of other body fluids. The growing accessibility and acceptance of non-targeted sequencing among patients and consumers is expected to provide a major stimulus to the market. Applications such as tumor molecular profiling like liquid biopsies to select cancer treatment, non-invasive prenatal diagnostics, and sequencing for diagnosis of rare disease hold tremendous value. The market is poised to benefit from growing popularity of DTC testing for specific health risks like 3 BRCA mutations. Another driver for the market is proliferation of hybrid laboratories combining DTC and conventional laboratories.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Globally, prenatal testing market is expected to rise due to the increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities associated with increasing maternal age. One of the key growth drivers for new born and prenatal genetic testing is increased awareness about different chromosomal and genetic disorders. Development of healthcare technologies like HTS and next generation sequencing has helped detection of a number of abnormalities at early stages. Diagnostic genetic testing detects the presence of a certain genetic disease, like Huntington`s disease or cystic fibrosis through the detection of specific gene alteration.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 8.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. The US is the largest market for genetic testing worldwide. Insurance coverage for all types of genetic testing has increased, and this combined with the factor of significant reductions in genetic testing costs, is expected to result in stronger growth for the market in the years ahead. The market is also witnessing strong regulatory support especially for DTC-genetic testing. Growth in the Europe market is being driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and growing autoimmune diseases prevalence. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing disposable incomes, and expanding healthcare availability.
Predictive & Presymptomatic Segment to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
Predictive diagnostics is rapidly assuming importance owing to the increasing awareness and growth in preventive medicine. Development in predictive diagnostics is also a result of the growing interest in personalized medicine. Breast cancer diagnosis is one of the key end-use markets targeted by developers of predictive diagnostics. Presymptomatic tests determine the susceptibility of an individual in future, irrespective of his/her existing health condition. In the global Predictive & Presymptomatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.2 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 249 Featured) -
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- AutoGenomics, Inc.
- Biocartis NV
- BioRad Laboratories
- Cepheid Inc.
- ELITech Group SAS
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Luminex Corporation
- Natera, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics AG
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284877/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Genetic Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Genetic Testing
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Different Types of Genetic Tests include
Prenatal and Newborn Screening
Diagnostic Testing
Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing
Carrier Identification
Pharmacogenomic Testing
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and
Prevalence
Genetic Testing Delivery Models
Genetic Sequencing Approaches
Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-
19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID
Expanding Applications to Drive Genetic Testing Market
Regional Landscape
Prenatal Testing Market to Rise
Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Studies Indicate Possible Correlation between Genetic
Variations Tied to Immunity and COVID-19 Severity
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care
List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by
Indication
Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market
Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky
Affair
Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)
Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market
Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for
Aneuploidy in the US
Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier
Sequencing
Predictive Diagnostics
Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly
Myriad Genetics - A Leader in Breast Cancer Testing
Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing
Market
MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine
Table 1: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories -
Necessitating Personalized Medic
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome
Sequencing
Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
Select List of Available Tumor Markers
Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing
Increasing Focus on Data Churning
Genetic Testing to Explode into Provider Workflow with
Intriguing Use Cases
Primary Factors Responsible for Waning Interest in Direct-to
Consumer Genetic Testing
Liquid Biopsy to Facilitate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models
Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chromosomal Disorders Augments
Demand for Cell-Free DNA Testing
Emergence of Rapid DNA Testing
Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prenatal & Newborn by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Prenatal & Newborn by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Prenatal & Newborn by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Diagnostic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive & Presymptomatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Predictive & Presymptomatic
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Predictive &
Presymptomatic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carrier by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Carrier by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Carrier by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacogenomic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmacogenomic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmacogenomic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Genetic Disease by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Disease by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Use of Genomic Data in Clinical Settings to Gather Pace
The United States: Leading Market for Genetic Testing Globally
Predictive Screening: Another Growth Area
Growing Relevance of Personalized Medicine Augurs Well
Rising Incidence of Cancer in the US: Driver for Cancer Genetic
Testing
Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)
Newborn Testing Gains Ground
Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Gives Way to Non-Invasive Prenatal
Testing
Coverage of NIPT in Average Risk Pregnancies Expands Target Market
Direct-to-Consumer Testing: A Growing Market
Favorable Reimbursement Policies
Favorable Insurance Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Testing
Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities
Table 14: North American Aging Population by Age Group:
1975-2050
Skepticism Limits Widespread Adoption of Genetic Testing
Competitive Overview
Myriad Eyes Diversification and Expansion for Growth
Natera Holds Fort in the NIPT Market
Invitae Banks on Low Cost Solutions for Expanding Revenues
Regulatory Environment
Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act Boosts Genetic Testing
Stricter Regulations for DTC Genetic Testing
FDA Attempts to Put a Leash around Unapproved DTC Genetic Tests
Select Genetic Test Reimbursement Codes
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal & Newborn,
Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Genetic Testing Demand
Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Regulatory Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal &
Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Demographics Drive Market Growth
DTC Genetic Testing Regulatory Scenario
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal & Newborn,
Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
China Attracts Domestic and Foreign Players
Strong Focus on Genomics
Genetic Testing to Reveal Real Talent in Children - A New
Popular Application
China to Take Lead in Rapidly Growing Asian Genomics Market
Market Analytics
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal & Newborn,
Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
European Personalized Medicine Market to Exhibit Robust Growth
Aging Population to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
Table 28: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 & 2050):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-64, and 65 &
Above
Legislations/Regulatory Policies in Select European Countries
Legislations Governing Genetic Testing in Select European
Countries
Rising Cancer Incidence Augurs Well for European Genetic
Testing Market
Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases
(in Thousands) by Site for 2018
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal &
Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal &
Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Parliamentary Regulations
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal &
Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal & Newborn,
Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Increased Support for Personalized Medicine to Drive Genetic
Testing
SMIP for Pharmacogenomic Testing
Increasing Need for Less Risky Prenatal Diagnostic Methods in
the UK
Principles for DTC Genetic Testing Laid out by HGC
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Genetic
Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive &
Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Type -
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal & Newborn,
Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Genetic
Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Genetic Testing by Application -
Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive &
Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genetic
Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic,
Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Genetic
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Genetic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Genetic Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Healthcare Spending in Asia-Pacific: On the Rise
India
Australia and New Zealand
Market Analytics
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Genetic Testing by Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic,
Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Type - Prenatal & Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive &
Presymptomatic, Carrier, Pharmacogenomic and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prenatal &
Newborn, Diagnostic, Predictive & Presymptomatic, Carrier,
Pharmacogenomic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Genetic Testing by Application - Cancer, Genetic Disease,
Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284877/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________