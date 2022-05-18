Yseop’s AI-Powered Augmented Analyst Chosen by Lilly to Expedite the Drug Approval Process and Deploy Automation at Scale

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yseop, a world-leading AI software company and pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP), today announced a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company . This collaboration allows Lilly to deploy Yseop’s world-class enterprise automation platform, Augmented Analyst, to accelerate bringing Lilly’s medicines to patients.



With the agreement, Lilly will leverage Yseop’s Augmented Analyst to transform data into high-quality narratives and regulatory submission reports, at scale and error free. In addition to quality improvements, Yseop empowers users to focus their time on more impactful initiatives. Together, both companies will further develop the Yseop automation platform to expedite the drug approval process to realize time and cost efficiencies for Lilly.

“We are thrilled to have Lilly’s confidence and endorsement. This agreement recognizes the quality of our product and the proven success of both teams working collaboratively to deploy this technology,” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop. “It’s an honor to have Lilly on our side to take our Augmented Analyst platform to the next level in life sciences, which ultimately benefits the entire life science community.”

Both firms have a common goal of scaling a world-class AI solution that benefits the life sciences community at large and brings life-saving drugs to market faster.

“Machine learning is a part of every aspect of Lilly’s future, from drug discovery to clinical trials to manufacturing to patient support,” said Diogo Rau, Lilly’s Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer. “Yseop brings a novel approach to regulatory submissions and other reporting, and we see opportunities to bring Yseop’s technology to teams throughout the enterprise.”

Yseop’s platform uses Natural Language Generation (NLG) to augment human analysis with automated insights. With Yseop’s powerful AI automation technology, teams can shorten the time spent on specialist medical reports for guaranteed consistency and accuracy every time. To learn more about Augmented Analyst and how teams are bringing drugs to market faster, click here .

About Yseop

Yseop is an international company specializing in artificial intelligence and is a pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology. Yseop’s expertise lies in data analysis, machine learning and language technologies. Its industry-leading Augmented Analyst NLP AI Platform supports enterprise no-code applications for business users. The Augmented Analyst platform analyzes enterprise data and delivers insight and document automation that empowers the workforce, supporting its Augmented Financial Analyst and Augmented Medical Writer applications.

