GreenBox POS to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 23-26, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.



The hybrid conference will take place May 23-26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel and will include virtual and in-person participation. GreenBox Chairman, Ben Errez, will give a Company presentation and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be available on demand as detailed below:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/9d55d213-d5a5-4bcc-9826-d75dec43893e

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your HCW representative or register at https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GBOX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us