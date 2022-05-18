Constellium and Morf3D enter a joint additive manufacturing development program

PARIS, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is entering into an agreement with Morf3D to provide Aheadd® CP1, one of its proprietary additive manufacturing (AM) powder solutions, to Morf3D, Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation and trusted leader in metal additive manufacturing specializing in AM optimization and engineering for the aviation, space, and defense industries.



“We are very excited to partner with Morf3D, a leading company in additive manufacturing, on the qualification and development of applications using our Aheadd® CP1 aluminium powder,” said Alireza Arbab, Head of Additive Manufacturing for Constellium. “Constellium recognized a gap in aluminium powder options for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) and has developed new powders specifically for this AM process. We are confident that this program will highlight the benefits of Aheadd® CP1 and help set new standards for aluminium component production using LPBF.”

“To achieve the highest performance and productivity in metal additive manufacturing, we need materials and alloys which can respond to the growing demand for extreme application functionalities and performance, as well as balancing economic equations,” said Dr. Behrang Poorganji, VP of Materials Technology at Morf3D. “Morf3D’s vision as a world leader in additive manufacturing solution integration starts with materials and spans the entire additive manufacturing ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with Constellium as a recognized world leader in aluminium manufacturing on material qualification and commercialization of their newly designed family of aluminum alloys for several AM applications and industries, including aviation, space, and defense.”

Aluminium Additive Manufacturing is gaining traction in many areas, especially in aerospace due to its ability to work around the design limits of current manufacturing processes. Constellium has developed unique additive manufacturing powder solutions that fit the needs of this technology-driven industry. Aheadd® CP1 offers many benefits, including thermal and electrical conductivity approaching that of pure aluminium, high ductility and excellent surface finishing characteristics. This alloy is also a cost-effective alternative for other AM applications due to its very high printing speed and simplified post-processing, which make Aheadd® CP1 the solution of choice both for rapid prototyping and series production.

