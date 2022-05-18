DMG Invests USD $1 Million in The INX Digital Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces a $1 Million strategic investment in The INX Digital Company (“INX”), one of the world’s first companies to receive FINRA clearance for trading security tokens, and the first to execute an SEC-registered IPO for a digital security made available to the general public ( The INX Token ). INX has launched a regulated digital asset trading ecosystem and is pioneering a new tokenized economy.

DMG’s investment in INX is a strategic initiative to promote institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies as well as accelerate the development of its Blockseer Core+ strategy. DMG believes that INX represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity as a front-runner in digital asset trading markets. INX is well-positioned to take significant market share as one of the top regulated trading platforms in the next five years.

Currently, INX Digital has successfully launched a regulated digital asset trading ecosystem for:



1) Listing and Trading cryptocurrencies

2) Listing and Trading private and public security tokens

3) Listing and Trading of digital asset derivatives (roadmap)



“DMG views this investment in INX as a furthering of its Core+ strategy to drive transaction revenue streams. Our INX partnership offers DMG the opportunity for Blockseer to add to its development roadmap the ability to offer customers new Blockseer-based products,” said Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s CEO.

“DMG’s investment is a testament to our shared commitment to bridging the traditional economy with the unmatched opportunities of a decentralized crypto economy. This investment will allow the rapid growth of our unique blockchain solutions. We are working to change the paradigm through introducing new investment opportunities and capital raises for the people, by the people,” said Alan Silbert, CEO (North America) of The INX Digital Company.

About The INX Digital Company

INX Digital, the holding company for INX Group, develops regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. Combining traditional market expertise and an innovative fintech approach, INX seeks to become the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. It is empowering communities and shaping the industry by operating in SEC-and SEC and FINRA-regulated environments. The company raised its first capital of US$83 million through its initial public INX Token offering and is now working to expand capital raising options for others. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them through financial innovation. In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the Company's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers is working to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the near future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hash rate mining difficulty.

