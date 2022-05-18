ButterflyMX Acquires CloudKeyz, Uniting Complementary Property Access Technologies

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButterflyMX , the leading provider of access control technology for multifamily, commercial, gated communities, and student housing properties, today announced it has acquired cloud-based access control company, CloudKeyz. The acquisition includes CloudKeyz’s assets, team, and customers, which will now operate under the ButterflyMX brand. This deal further expands ButterflyMX’s footprint and adds four powerful new products to its award-winning access control platform, which is currently relied upon by more than 7,500 buildings and 750,000 apartments.







The combination of CloudKeyz and ButterflyMX technologies creates a simple unified access solution with a variety of options for multifamily and commercial property access, including IP security cameras; gate/garage controllers; amenity and common area access controls; and a suite of card readers, key fobs and Bluetooth-enabled access devices.

"ButterflyMX is transforming from a building entry system into a full building access control platform. And as we move forward, our customers’ needs remain top of mind, and our users motivate us to do whatever it takes to continue evolving,” explains Cyrus Claffey, founder of ButterflyMX. “Incorporating CloudKeyz — whose team has developed unique products that transform how people live, work, and visit buildings — is the next step forward.”

CloudKeyz, founded in 2015 by Alexandr Viniychuk and Shane Robinson, creates intuitive and powerful access control solutions for the real estate industry, ranging from vehicle access systems and IP security cameras to Bluetooth card readers and cloud-based access controllers.

“At ButterflyMX, our mission is to provide the real estate industry with the best access control products and experiences. This pushes us to continue developing and acquiring solutions that solve today’s property access challenges,” says Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX. “We know that acquiring CloudKeyz and its technologies will significantly enhance the ButterflyMX access experience for our current and future customers.”

Founded in 2014, ButterflyMX pioneered simple and convenient mobile-based property access by launching the world’s first smart video intercom. Today, ButterflyMX is relied upon by the most trusted names in multifamily and commercial real estate to create a simple property access experience into and throughout their buildings.

ButterflyMX’s acquisition of CloudKeyz provides existing and future customers with four easy-to-install access control devices. These devices fully integrate with the ButterflyMX OS — its online operating system — allowing property owners and managers to remotely manage building access, integrate their property management software and smart locks, and create custom workflows to improve building operations all from a smartphone or computer.

These four new access control devices include:

IP security cameras, providing full building visibility

Gate and garage controllers for automatic vehicle entry

Access controllers to make amenities and common spaces accessible from a mobile device

Card readers for keycards, key fobs, and Bluetooth-enabled access

“We’re thrilled to be part of the ButterflyMX team, they’re the leader in multifamily and commercial access control,” says Alex Viniychuk, CTO of CloudKeyz. “By adding our access controllers, vehicle entry devices, and IP security cameras, the real estate industry no longer needs multiple vendors to monitor and control access into and throughout their entire property — they can now do it entirely with ButterflyMX.”

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 7,500+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX .

About CloudKeyz

​​CloudKeyz is a world leader in producing and engineering cloud-based smart access control solutions for all types of commercial real estate. Offering a fully integrated suite of hardware and software products, CloudKeyz empowers users to open doors, gates, garages, and more from one easy-to-use mobile app. While tenants enjoy a convenient keyless access experience, property owners and operators can customize access schedules and quickly grant or revoke access with the tap of a button.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e2c9caf-b7d5-4318-8fa0-3b8eb6ea7eed