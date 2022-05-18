New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refractories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=GNW
Global Refractories Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refractories estimated at US$23.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithics & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Refractories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Drop in Steel Demand Sets Major Impact on Refractory Business
Steel Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2018-2021
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Refractories Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Inducing Weakness into Refractories Market
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June
2019 to May 2020
Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q
2020, & 2Q 2020
Revival in Construction Activity and Ensuing Demand for Iron
and Steel to Improve Growth Prospects
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Refractories: A Prelude
Features and Benefits
Refractory Products by Form
Refractory Products by Material
Market Outlook
Regional Outlook
Key Drivers of Refractories by End-Use Sector
Monolithics to Outshine Bricks and Shapes
Non-Ferrous and Non-Metallic Applications Gain Growth
Refractories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Refractory Production Landscape
Global Refractory Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019
Competition
Global Refractories Industry in Consolidation Mode
Market Share of Leading Players in the World Refractories
Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Supplies and Pricing Volatilities Constrain the Refractories
Market Worldwide
Influx of New Preparation Technologies to Transform Refractory
Materials
Nanomaterials Gain Interest in Refractory Industry
Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories on Rise
Raw Materials Play an Important Role in Determining Prices
Alternative Minerals to Witness Increased Adoption as Bauxite
Supply Drops
Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite
Major Markets for Flake Graphite Worldwide (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector
Companies Test Other Regions for Mining of Graphite
World Natural Graphite Production (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Production for Leading Countries
Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle
Rising Graphite Prices
Focus on New Sources of Magnesia on Rise
World Refractory Magnesia Demand (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption by Region
Kyanite and Other Related Minerals Gain Interest
Customization of Refractories Catches On
A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers
Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises
Market Dynamics of Major End-Use Sectors
Iron & Steel
World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume Output in
Million Metric Tons
China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry
Export
Leading Steel Exporting Countries (in Million Metric Tons) :2019
Leading Steel Importing Countries (in Million Metric Tons) : 2019
Cement
Leading Cement Producing Countries Worldwide (2019): Annual
Volume Output in Million Tons
Glass Manufacturing
Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1-10 (10 -
High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Ceramic Tiles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
