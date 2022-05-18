Ideal Power to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present and hold meetings with investors as follows:



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date/Time: Virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/c7f6a0a5-f011-4b3b-ac0e-13f2b8f12bed

Meeting availability: May 24th-26th

A webcast replay of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power's latest investor presentation will be available on the Company's website. Please contact H.C. Wainwright organizers to schedule a one-on-one.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

