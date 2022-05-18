Strong Adoption of Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue Platform Drives Growth in Q1

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced a rapid increase in adoption of its Intelligent Revenue Platform (IRP), fueling strong growth in the first quarter. Half of the company’s largest deals were driven by customers expanding beyond traditional Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) and Sales Performance Management (SPM) solutions.



“As continued global market uncertainty unfolds, our customers are turning to our Intelligent Revenue Platform to help them maintain momentum while protecting profit margins,” said Bernie Kassar, Chief Customer Officer of Xactly. “With customer outcomes in mind, we’ve invested in building a platform that supports business resilience - and that’s paying off for customers and for Xactly right now.”

Xactly’s focus on delivering value and tangible business results for customers is highlighted by Ventana’s independent Revenue Performance Management Value Index for 2022 . The report names Xactly as an Exemplary Vendor, and ranks the company’s Intelligent Revenue Platform as #1 in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Return on Investment (ROI), and Validation for Best Customer Experience. Validation of this commitment can also be found in statements from customers:

“For organizations that want to grow and thrive in changing markets, it’s critical to see exactly how much revenue a specific client is generating, and how much compensation a salesperson received to bring in that revenue. Xactly gives us the agility we need to manage our revenue intelligently.”- Ahmad Salehzadeh, VP, Sales Operations, CI Investments.

“Xactly Incent is the solution that people in the sales compensation industry use most widely, and the amount of support my team receives from Xactly and its extensive partner network is exceptional.”- William Holland, Sr. Manager, Sales Compensation, Pendo.io

As well as on review sites like TrustRadius , where the company’s sales compensation and performance management product, Xactly Incent, has been awarded the “Top Rated'' distinction in the Sales ICM Software and SPM Software categories.

Innovation that Increases Agility and Reduces Risk

Further enhancing this top-rated product, Xactly is in the final stages of early-adopter testing for its new, next generation variable compensation calculation engine. Results of this testing show increases in calculation speed of up to 500% for even the most complex compensation plans. Running in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, these reductions in calculation time give revenue operations teams around the world new levels of agility and precision, making it possible to quickly understand the implications of sales results on commission expenses and operating cash.

This same innovative calculation engine anchors the company’s newest solution, Xactly Commission Earnings Forecasting. Bridging finance and sales, this new offering extends commissions calculation to real-time sales forecast data from Xactly Forecasting to predict future commissions earnings based on actual compensation plans, keeping finance teams from being blindsided by unexpected commissions expenses.

Integration that Delivers Profitability and Resilience

Beyond giving customers increased predictability in their business, Xactly is also committed to helping executive teams build profitability and business resilience. As part of this commitment, the company is introducing a new integration to simplify the interchange of data between the Intelligent Revenue Platform and the Snowflake Data Cloud. This will help leaders better leverage revenue intelligence in their decision-making, while reducing the cost of building those insights.

For more information on Xactly’s strong IRP adoption in Q1, please visit: https://xact.ly/ueuAO

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 17 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .

Meghan Orencole

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com