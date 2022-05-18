Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Receives the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 2022 Reseller Partner of the Year Award

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has received the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 Partner Award in the Reseller Partner of the Year category, which will be recognized at this year’s Ingram Micro Cloud annual conference, Cloud Summit ‘22 , in Miami Beach, Florida.



The Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 annual Partner Awards honors the success of top performers who have measurably exhibited an elite ability in delivering powerful, digitally transformative, solutions through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. This year’s honorees are high-achieving partners who have displayed extraordinary levels of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success in 2021, in addition to excelling in attributes of their winning category.

The Reseller Partner of the Year category specifically recognizes partners who saw outstanding success and quantifiable business growth in the past year selling products from Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to help their clients’ business transform digitally.

“We are proud to recognize the hard work of our partners as they drive the next wave of digital transformation from the ground floor,” said Victor Baez, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Channel Sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. “This distinguished group of channel partners are typified by excellence in tech talent, array of expertise, thought leadership, and a commitment to continuously deliver best-in-class programs.”

“Converge is extremely proud to be Ingram Micro’s Reseller Partner of the Year for the 3rd time,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “We’re thankful for an ongoing strong partnership with Ingram Micro and will continue leading the field by working closely with Ingram Micro Cloud and our clients to identify valuable solutions that achieve competitive advantages.”

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com .

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

