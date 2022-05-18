STEMTECH CORPORATION UPLISTS TO OTCQB

MIRAMAR, FL, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that the Company has been approved for uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the OTCQB®), which is operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc.



“This is a significant milestone in the history of our Company,” said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. “We are pleased that OTC Markets approved our uplisting to OTCQB®, which we believe will meaningfully enhance our visibility with high quality investors. Our uplisting demonstrates that we are committed to the disclosure requirements that OTC Markets mandates for this tier, including financial reporting, annual verification and management certification of information that is relevant to existing and potential shareholders. Additionally, we will be participating in the OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conferences.”

“Our uplisting is a positive first step towards raising our profile in the investment community and in our industry,” Mr. Arnold continued. “Recently, we were honored to receive recognition for the momentum we are achieving in the Direct Selling industry.” As of April 28th, 2022 Stemtech was recognized as a company on the move on the Business For Home Momentum Rank list. The Momentum Rank List measures a variety of factors of leading companies in the Direct Selling industry to determine which companies in the sector are achieving positive momentum. The factors include, but are not limited to, activity rate, online visibility, growth, and relevance of the company. Stemtech moved up 108 places in the rankings from the previous year, to achieve a ranking of 159 out of a total of 722 of the top companies in the industry.

In the last several weeks, as of May 17th, 2022, Stemtech moved up an additional 61 places in the Momentum Rank List to achieve a ranking of 98 of of 722 of the top companies in the industry. The results can be seen on the company’s web site at https://www.businessforhome.org. Business For Home is a prominent publisher and authority in the Direct Selling industry, and publishes facts, figures and news related to the network marketing industry. According to Business For Home, their web site receives an estimated 10+ million international visitors, with the majority being Network Marketing professionals.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K filed April 1, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For Further Information, Contact :

Investors: Frank J. Pena, 908-675-0581, fpena@stemtech.com