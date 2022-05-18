ARHT Media Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Results

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended Mar 31, 2022.



Q1 2022 Financial Update

Q1 2022 revenues of $1.4M vs $1.2M in Q1 2021, an increase of 20%

Q1 2022 Net loss of $1.3M vs $0.8M in Q1 2021, an increase of 77% primarily due to increased headcount as Company invests for growth

Cash as of Mar 31, 2022 of $10.3M compared to $3.1M as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 232%



Q1 2022 Business Highlights:

The Company completed a $10M equity financing in February 2022 to support a significant investment in sales, marketing and new product technology.

The Company amended its partnership agreement with WeWork. The new agreement includes expanding the number of locations in the first phase from 16 to 30 as well as improving the economics for ARHT.

The Company welcomed two experienced technology company executives to the Board of Directors, Jonathan Pollack (AcuityAds, Kaboose) and Deborah Beatty (PointClick Care, Apple)

82% of total revenues in Q1 2022 were repeat customers.

Strategic Partners added in Italy, South Africa and Australia



Q2 2022 Subsequent Events

With the success of 3 recent events that displayed ARHT’s new display hologram technology, the Company plans to launch its new display product in Q2 2022 for the retail & corporate verticals

The Company added sales team executives in Seattle, Boston, Berlin and Sydney as well as other important roles as it manages for growth while experiencing no turnover of existing employees

Market testing of new display has been extremely well received



“With pandemic restrictions loosening, in-person events and product demonstrations are increasing. This shift, coupled with our recently completed financing has provided ARHT with the opportunity to expand our client base. Given our extremely high levels of repeat business, this investment should result in significant revenue growth in 2022,” stated ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “The Q2 launch of our new display technology, which has now been market tested in events in Brussels (Military), Las Vegas (Movie Industry) and Toronto (Music Industry) is expected to propel unprecedented demand for our complete range of live hologram products and services.”



About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

