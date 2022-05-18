Strong user reviews and ratings lead to seven 2022 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards for Sage Intacct

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced Sage Intacct has once again earned multiple Top Rated awards from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software review website. Sage Intacct was recognized in a total of seven categories, including: Accounting, Accounts Payable, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Invoicing, Nonprofit Accounting, Revenue Management, and Subscription Management.



2022 Top Rated winners were selected based solely on user feedback. Sage Intacct has a TrustRadius TR Score of 8.7 (out of 10) across more than 1,600 verified customer ratings and reviews. Sage Intacct has won multiple TrustRadius Top Rated award every year since they were launched in 2016.

“Sage Intacct has built a powerful reputation for delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the accounting and financial management software industry,” said Dan Miller, Sage’s EVP for Sage Intacct. “We are focused on helping knock down barriers so companies can thrive. That goes beyond just building innovative technology, it involves everyone in our organization putting customers first and working to help our customers grow and succeed.”

Sage Intacct helps small and medium-sized businesses succeed in today’s ever-changing, digital world with seamlessly connected cloud solutions across accounting & ERP, planning, analytics, and payroll. It empowers finance teams to stop focusing on mundane, time-intensive activities with automation and AI built into its core. In addition, it provides instant insights for data-driven decisions using up-to-the-minute, multi-dimensional reporting and dashboards. Armed with more time for strategy and key business insights, Sage Intacct enables finance teams to concentrate on growing the business and their people.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinions or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

