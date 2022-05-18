Mount Saint Mary’s University to Offer Special Transfer Opportunities to Marymount Students After MCU Announces its Closure

Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles has partnered with Marymount California University in Ranchos Palos Verdes to offer Marymount students easy and affordable transfer opportunities to continue their education for the fall 2022 semester. The agreement between the two institutions comes after Marymount recently announced that it will be closing permanently at the end of August.

Mount Saint Mary’s is currently offering transfer options for undergraduate and graduate students. In order to support Marymount students during this transition, Mount Saint Mary’s will guarantee admission to all students in good academic standing and will simplify the application process for them. In addition, the University will honor the students’ current scholarship packages, ensuring they do not face additional financial costs to transfer.

“We are deeply saddened to see the loss of Marymount California University, a Catholic liberal arts institution that has served a diverse population of students for over 50 years,” said Ann McElaney-Johnson, PhD, president of Mount Saint Mary’s. “We look forward to welcoming Marymount students to the Mount Saint Mary’s community this fall, and helping them every step of the way as they pursue their educational goals.”

“Our students continue to be our top priority. We are grateful for the support from Mount Saint Mary’s University to guarantee a comprehensive transfer agreement for our students and a teach-out of the MCU curriculum,” said Brian Marcotte, president of MCU. “We feel blessed that Mount Saint Mary’s mission and vision are rooted in a commitment to foster a community of excellence and care, similar to Marymount. I am confident our students who transfer to Mount Saint Mary’s will find an exciting campus life with exceptional and innovative academic opportunities.”

MCU announced on April 22 that declining enrollment, rising costs, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a recent failed merger with Florida-based Saint Leo University all led to the difficult decision to close.

