One Step Closer to Crypto Mass Adoption — NOWPayments Partnered Up With Switchere to Make Fiat Withdrawals Accessible for Everyone

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWPayments, a crypto payment gateway, has launched a new fiat payout solution. The solution allows the merchants to withdraw any amounts of cryptocurrency in fiat starting from 15EUR up to an unlimited volume. This feature can be used by any business that is eager to test crypto payments for the first time and wishes to withdraw crypto to fiat currency fast, easily and from any part of the world.

Features and benefits of the Fiat Withdrawals include:

Simple registration — to withdraw a small amount of fiat, merchants only need to fill their phone number and email.

Short verification process — 48 hours to activate fiat withdrawals option.

Fast and automatic transactions.

Supported by SEPA.

Withdrawal amounts start from 15 EUR and reach no upper limits.

Most popular cryptocurrencies are supported.

How to use Fiat Withdrawals in NOWPayments service

Before making a withdrawal, the merchant must register and verify with our partner Switchere — safe, licensed and trusted crypto exchange service. Then, the merchant should enter the same email in the NOWPayments account that was registered on Switchere. Once registration is done, merchants can cash out to fiat as often as they want without any more doublechecks. Everything will work automatically and money will land in the chosen bank account.

Supported cryptocurrencies for fiat withdrawal:

BTC

ETH

XRP

LTC

BCH

XLM

AAVE

EOS

LINK

OMG

UNI

YFI

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept crypto payments in 100+ cryptocurrencies. It also offers a Mass Payments solution. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

The platform also supports fiat conversion and offers crypto donation tools.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widgets, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all your payments will be instantly transferred to your own wallet that only you can access.

