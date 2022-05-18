Tier-One MBE Automotive Supplier MAI & Coltrane Logistics Announce Strategic Alliance

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modular Assembly Innovations LLC (MAI) and Coltrane Logistics have announced a strategic alliance to control costs, increase efficiency, and ensure on-time delivery for the tier-one global automotive supplier. With the announcement, Coltrane Logistics has been named MAI's preferred provider of logistics transportation services.

In recent years the logistics space has become largely overrun by companies whose standard practice is to overcharge and provide poor quality of service. The global COVID pandemic has only exaggerated these practices and spurred extreme price volatility. Recognizing that Coltrane was different, since 2019 MAI has relied on them to help navigate the complex transportation logistics supply chain challenges brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic - from computer chip supply shortages to trucking protests that log-jammed crossings at the Canadian/U.S. border.

Coltrane's proven agility to solve tough logistics challenges, unmatched personalized service, commitment to transparent and fair pricing, and on-time reliability earned Coltrane status as a trusted supplier and paved the way to the creation of this strategic logistics alliance. The alliance has the added benefit of creating high quality jobs in the Midwest region.

For manufacturers like MAI whose reputation is built on dependability and service, trusted partners like Coltrane with a like-minded commitment to service are mission critical to building client loyalty, creating a world-class brand reputation, and gaining competitive advantage.

MAI is an award-winning supplier to the automotive industry in the U.S. and internationally and is a tier-one Honda North America Supplier. They provide state-of-the-art manufacturing assembly solutions, supply chain management, and sequential parts on-time delivery, including tire and wheel to complex interior, suspension, chassis, and fuel system modules.

"Our strategic alliance with Coltrane is built on trust earned by proving time and time again that they can deliver, and that we can rely on them to solve our toughest transportation logistics challenges," said MAI President & CEO Billy Vickers. "We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership that will enable us to better serve our customers and compete to win through enhanced quality, greater efficiency, and cost control while ensuring on-time delivery in a chaotic supply chain environment."

Coltrane Logistics is an asset-based, full truck load, less than truck load, expedite and transportation management company known for their personalized, attentive service. Committed to service excellence and price transparency, the company relies on the latest technology to streamline communications and data-driven analytics to select highly rated carriers. The MAI strategic alliance expands Coltrane's footprint in the Automotive space. Their diverse customer base also includes customers in the Agriculture, Consumer products, Industrial, and Construction sectors.

"Trust is always earned, and we are honored that the MAI leadership team is putting their trust in Coltrane to meet their critical logistics supply chain needs," responded Adam Claytor, President of Coltrane Logistics. "At Coltrane we take tremendous pride when relationships turn into winning strategic partnerships that help customers gain a competitive edge. This alliance affords Coltrane a tremendous growth opportunity and enables the MAI team to stay laser focused on the demands of their core manufacturing business. It's a win-win."

About Modular Assembly Innovations LLC

Modular Assembly Innovations is an award-winning, tier one supplier to the automotive industry serving customers in the U.S. and internationally. It specializes in solving complex manufacturing and assembly problems by bringing a proven business model with the best practices of lean manufacturing, continuous improvement, state-of-the-art technology, and engineering solutions. Learn more at Modularai.com.

About Coltrane Logistics

Founded in 2019, Coltrane Logistics is a full truck load, less than truck load, and expedite transportation management company with facilities in Detroit and Cleveland. Coltrane offers personalized, attentive service, using the latest technology to streamline communication, eliminate hidden fees, and select highly rated carriers using data analytics. Industries served include Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer products, Industrial, Sports, and Construction. Learn more at Coltranelogistics.com.

-END-

Coltrane Logistics Media Contact

Adam Claytor

abc@coltranelogistics.com

(614) 307-2995

Modular Assembly Innovations Media Contact

Elizabeth Streamer

estreamer@modularai.com

(614) 389-4952

Related Images











Image 1: Billy Vickers, CEO of MAI (left) and Adam Claytor, President of Coltrane Logistics (right)

















Image 2

















Image 3









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment