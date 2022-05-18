BingoSites.com Launches in The UK; Unbiased Reviews & Comparisons Of The UK’s Most Popular Bingo Websites

LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of a new online bingo comparison website, BingoSites.com. Created by a team of experts dedicated to writing unbiased reviews and comparisons of licensed and regulated bingo websites, they select the best bingo websites available to UK players, guiding them through pros, cons, offers, game types and much more.



The website has launched during a time period where bingo and its many forms are more popular than ever. For well over 50 years this game of probability has been a staple of UK gaming, and with advancements in technology over the past two decades, bingo continues to reach new audiences worldwide. Now, online bingo platforms present the game the public know and love in even more enticing and entertaining ways than ever before.

In preparation for its launch, BingoSites.com employed knowledgeable gaming talent from across the industry. The team have spent over a year analysing and reviewing some of the biggest and newest names in the online bingo industry, scouring thousands of platforms to ensure players have the key information they need before committing.

Below, we outline what bingo players can expect to find at the newly launched BingoSites.com:

Reviews of bingo platforms, websites and offers across the UK

The bingo gaming industry is sky rocketing, with new websites, gaming types and offers launching on a seemingly weekly basis. The team at BingoSites.com have made it their mission to make sense of this industry, reviewing websites new and old, and provide expert, unbiased and trusted analysis in the process.

The reviews, which are available to read today, focus on what is important to the player, alongside what BingoSites.com feel are critical information points. This includes:

The range of games available to play

The quality of games available to play

The devices the website is suitable for (desktop, mobile, tablet, app)

Whether the bingo website is licensed and regulated by the UKGC

The customer support provided by the bingo website

The typical payment options and structures

The providers commitment to safe and responsible gaming

Any welcome bonuses or lucrative offers for existing players

Each review is given an overall score out of 100, a category, such as “top ranked,” and a final verdict. At launch, this is one of the biggest and most comprehensive bingo website review and comparison resources available online.

Comparisons of bingo platforms and websites across the UK

Whilst BingoSites.com has up-to-date reviews of bingo websites, players often find it difficult to pick between the platforms and offers available. To combat this, BingoSites.com regularly compare the most popular websites against one another, as well comparing new and approved bingo websites with those that have secured longevity.

For speed of comparison, each month BingoSites.com highlights the best websites and recommended offers from their approved bingo website list. This acts as a quick-choice mechanism for players looking to play bingo for the first time or try out a new gaming platform. Full comparisons, reviews and terms of offers are listed alongside these monthly highlights, ensuring those who want the full-detail have uncompromised access to it.

Bingo guides – providing insight and advice on all-things-bingo

The website has launched with a monumental range of advice articles and resources on topics relating to the bingo industry. Along with the reviews, comparisons and recommendations, readers will find digestible and informative guidance on everything from budgeting your play and online software guidance to bingo strategy and play-style tips.

The response to-date

Despite only recently launching, the team at BingoSites.com say the response has been overwhelmingly positive and players are excited to have a one-stop shop for all their bingo needs. They suggest interested individuals keep an eye out for BingoSites.com as it continues to grow and expand in-line with this increasingly popular industry.

More Information

BingoSites.com was launched in 2022. We at BingoSites.com are committed to bringing our readers fair, honest and accurate bingo site reviews, saving them hours of valuable time by finding the cream of the crop out of thousands of online bingo platforms. We believe that every player has a right to a fair and safe place to play bingo and are dedicated to helping you to compare bingo sites so that you can make better choices before committing. Learn more via the website: https://www.bingosites.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/bingosites-com-launches-in-the-uk-unbiased-reviews–comparisons-of-the-uks-most-popular-bingo-websites/