ENACOMM Demonstrates at 2022 Corelation Client Conference Why Nearly Half of Corelation Credit Union Clients Choose ENACOMM

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ENACOMM, a FinTech provider that empowers financial institutions with affordable, data-driven solutions that evolve the customer experience, is now equipping nearly half of Corelation’s 170 credit union clients with next-generation, self-service technologies, the company today announced. ENACOMM will this week attend the 2022 Corelation Client Conference in San Diego as an exhibitor at Booth #65 to show credit unions how they can successfully field member outreach with ENACOMM’s technologies that unify and streamline the user experience.

“Credit unions are chosen over big banks for their personalized approach to customer service with members,” said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “Thankfully, they don’t have to lose that edge when members seek to interact with them beyond the walls of the institution. With affordable, cloud-based user experience solutions, ENACOMM makes it possible for credit unions to satisfy members’ preferences and needs through a variety of interaction channels that are personalized, streamlined and informed by data.”



Having added close to 20 additional credit union customers since the 2021 Corelation Client Conference, ENACOMM now serves more than 80 credit union customers of Corelation, which is a provider of credit union core processing solutions. As a Certified Partner of Corelation since 2013, ENACOMM is recommended to all new Corelation customers for its platform that supports efficient member self-service. ENACOMM’s intelligent user experience solutions include:

Next-Generation Speech Banking: personalized, intelligent interactions with members via the self-service phone channel, as well as conversational banking that allows properly authenticated users to conduct secure transactions and access financial account information using popular digital assistants

“In today’s competitive landscape, winning and retaining members takes more than replacing your credit union’s outdated IVR system,” said Mike Kirk, ENACOMM Senior Vice President of Financial Services. “It takes a multichannel solution that allows members to interact with you however they choose. ENACOMM delivers on this need by supporting a modern user experience with multiple options for members to easily connect and quickly get what they need, from intelligent voice response by phone to conversational banking with popular smart speakers.”



Affordable for organizations of all sizes, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted, monthly services (SaaS) through secure and redundant cloud architecture.



About ENACOMM



ENACOMM is a provider of affordable FinTech solutions that modernize the user experience for bank customers and credit union members and that transform operations through the strategic application of data. ENACOMM empowers smaller financial institutions with platform solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide bank customers and credit union members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in speech banking technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.



