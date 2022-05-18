EverC/Ipsos Poll: 88% of Americans Think E-Commerce Marketplaces Should Be Liable for Counterfeit, Illegal Products Sold on Their Websites

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new joint survey between Ipsos and EverC found that almost nine in ten US consumers who use e-commerce marketplace websites think those marketplaces should be held liable for the products sold on their sites. The survey, with data collected by global market research firm Ipsos, examined consumer sentiment and trust toward online e-commerce marketplaces, their experiences receiving counterfeit, illegal or unsafe products, and other usage habits around these platforms.



The e-commerce industry is poised to grow into a $5.4 trillion market by 2022 and, with it, criminal activities are rising exponentially. Criminals are flooding the global economy with nearly $1 trillion worth of dangerous, counterfeit and illicit products, taking advantage of today’s largest e-commerce marketplaces. As a result, regulators are taking action by issuing costly fines and new regulatory actions, while the marketplaces themselves are losing the confidence and trust of consumers.

“With the rise we’ve seen in e-commerce activity over recent years, more and more criminals are hiding behind e-commerce marketplace platforms to sell products that are counterfeit, illegal or unsafe,” said Noam Rabinovich, Co-founder of EverC. “These survey results demonstrate the existential threat that marketplaces are facing to their reputation and livelihood, not to mention the potential harm that consumers could face as a result of these illicit products. The best way to halt the problem is by catching these listings early-on and keeping them from ever reaching the marketplace.”

According to the survey, 41% of consumers say their experiences receiving fraudulent products have negatively impacted their willingness to make purchases from e-commerce sites. That number is even higher among 18-34-year-olds (52%), and more than half of the same group (56%) also reported receiving at least one flawed or fraudulent product within the last year from an online purchase.

Fashion (44%) and electronics (33%) are the top two categories consumers reported most often being counterfeit, illegal or unsafe.

And while 68% of respondents hold the seller most responsible for illegal or fraudulent products, more than a quarter (27%) instead put the most responsibility on the e-commerce marketplace site that facilitated the transaction.

To learn more about these findings and other industry trends uncovered in the survey, please download a copy of the full report here.

Survey Methodology: This survey was conducted using a panel of 1,878 adults ages 18+ – who are users of e-commerce marketplace sites – from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii. All responses were collected online, in English, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, 2021.

About EverC

EverC is a pioneer in risk management and cyber intelligence, harnessing advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and unique web crawlers to extrapolate and analyze data that illuminates the darkest corners of the web. The company provides unparalleled visibility into the largest source of data in the world, the internet. EverC offers two distinct solutions that support its customers' needs to monitor, classify and assess their business risk. MerchantView helps financial institutions, banks and payments companies address the problem of online transaction laundering, while MarketView helps some of the largest online ecommerce marketplaces identify illegal and counterfeit product listings. For more information about EverC, please visit https://www.everc.com/

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world’s third largest Insights and Analytics company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com