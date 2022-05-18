The Other Art Fair New York in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, Returns with Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, an international art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its next New York edition on June 2-5, 2022 at a new venue, Knockdown Center. This will be The Other Art Fair’s first edition at the Knockdown Center, a venue with a rich history in the arts, and a reputation for welcoming innovative event experiences. Presented by Saatchi Art and in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, The Other Art Fair New York will host 130+ independent and emerging artists—each hand-picked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors can meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks and limited edition prints across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—priced from $100 to $10,000.



Throughout the Fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

Following the success of Anna Marie Tendler’s art fair debut last fall, The Other Art Fair has welcomed her back for all 2022 US editions with her final exhibition taking place at the Fair’s New York edition. Tendler will showcase a new series of works from her “Rooms in the First House” photography series, as well as offer visitors the exclusive opportunity to have their own portraits taken by Tendler herself. Tendler said, “I am beyond thrilled to be returning to The Other Art Fair in multiple cities this spring. I will bring with me previously unavailable framed works, prints, and posters, as well as an exciting interactive element that I hope guests will love.”

As part of its exhibitor line-up, The Other Art Fair will also introduce three New York-based recipients of its Spring 2022 New Futures award. Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair’s ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. This year, New Futures is supported by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which will provide additional amplification to the winners as part of a shared pursuit to nurture and create opportunities for emerging artists. For the New York edition, The Other Art Fair is also proud to partner with Strada, a resource hub, and community for a new generation of artists, in nominating and awarding the New Futures recipients.

“As we celebrate our ten year anniversary, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have seen and our substantial expansion in new markets. With nearly 7,000 exhibiting artists and more than 30,000 artworks sold over the past decade, The Other Art Fair continues to provide an unparalleled platform for independent artists and has changed the way art buyers around the world experience art fairs,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “This edition is one of our most popular amongst our artists and visitors. We’re always seeking new ways to engage the local arts community and bring in fair partners to enhance the art buying process for both seasoned and first-time art buyers. This edition will be no exception as we introduce new features that will deliver an unforgettable atmosphere and environment for discovering emerging talent."

FULL FAIR GUIDE AND FEATURED ARTISTS

For more information on The Other Art Fair and to purchase tickets, please visit here .

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, June 3, 2022 | 4pm – 10pm

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 11am - 6pm

LOCATION

KNOCKDOWN CENTER - 52-19 Flushing Ave Maspeth, NY 11378

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of some of the world’s biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

