Verisk Marketing Solutions Debuts First Infutor-Jornaya Product Innovations at V!A Summit

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk Marketing Solutions, the business unit of Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) that provides data solutions to marketers, today announced a preview of product enhancements and innovations enabled by the integration of Infutor and Jornaya. The first wave of innovations to come integrates Infutor’s identity resolution services and data attributes into Jornaya’s solutions for marketers.

To enhance data integrity for insurance and other considered purchase categories, Verisk Marketing Solutions is adding Infutor Identity Verification to Jornaya Guardian. The combination enables lead buyers to verify the validity and quality of the identity data received in a lead form, confirm a consumer is who they say they are and ensure leads meet TCPA guidelines. Additionally, adding Infutor’s consumer attributes including demographic characteristics to Jornaya Intelligence helps lead buyers better understand the consumers behind the leads they are buying.



“With the integration of Infutor and Jornaya we are well positioned to accelerate the pace of innovation we can deliver to our customers utilizing the combined assets,” said Eli Schwarz, Chief Strategy Officer at Verisk Marketing Solutions. “With a steady stream of privacy-compliant data innovations planned, this is the first step that we shared with customers at our annual V!A Summit and will go-to-market with more broadly in Q3.”



Verisk shared a preview of the product enhancements at V!A Summit, a collaborative Jornaya and Infutor thought leadership event hosted at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia earlier this week. Attendees included insurance and financial services performance marketers, platforms, data providers and industry trade associations and featured client and partner presentations on the intersection of data privacy and the customer experience.



For marketers, Verisk Marketing Solutions is adding access to Infutor’s TrueSource Identity Graph and consumer attributes, a premier collection of consumer data and intelligence, within Jornaya Activate to help round out incomplete consumer profiles and provide more opportunities to engage customers when they’re actively shopping. And, adding Infutor’s Identity Verification capability to the Jornaya Publisher Partner Program will help ensure lead sellers can deliver high quality leads that meet their customers’ purchase criteria.



With the combination of Infutor and Jornaya, Verisk Marketing Solutions can deliver unique and differentiated value to its customers. Infutor’s identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions deliver the foundational data layer for understanding the person behind every marketing interaction, and Jornaya’s lead quality and compliance products ensure marketing compliance and supercharge the ROI of marketing investments with unique real-time data intelligence to optimize decision making.



About Verisk Marketing Solutions

Verisk Marketing Solutions, the business unit of Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) that provides data solutions to marketers, was formed in 2022 through the integration of Infutor, Jornaya, and Contact State. Combining identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions with unique insights into in-market behaviors and the highest standards in the industry for data security and privacy, Verisk Marketing Solutions provides differentiated value as a key data partner to CMOs, marketing teams, and publishers. For more information, please visit https://www.verisk.com/verisk-marketing-solutions/.



About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.



