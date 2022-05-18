Inspirata Joins Advarra’s New API Partner Program as an Inaugural Member

Tampa, Florida, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics provider Inspirata announced today that it has become a member of the Advarra Partner Program. As an inaugural API Gold partner, Inspirata will collaborate closely with Advarra’s engineering and support teams on ensuring out-of-the-box integrations between OnCore, an Advarra CTMS solution, and Trial Navigator, Inspirata’s fully automated, NLP-powered clinical trial matching offering.

The new partnership between the two companies will also result in significantly improved performance and an overall reduction in burden from an implementation standpoint to shared customers. This aligns with the two companies’ mutual emphasis on providing a streamlined, best-in-class customer experience, which leads to high customer satisfaction and quality patient experience.

“Inspirata recognizes Advarra’s market leadership position in supporting clinical trials among many innovative and established research organizations, including academic medical centers, NCI-designated cancer centers, and large hospital systems. According to some estimates, approximately 2/3 of industry trials are supported in one way or another by our new partner’s technology and services. This makes this partnership a natural fit for us, as we continue to grow the footprint of our Trial Navigator solution and expand our ability to identify, connect, and serve cancer patients,” said Satish Sanan, CEO and Chairman of Inspirata, Inc.

“We are excited to be able to develop a fully-fledged bidirectional interface between Trial Navigator and OnCore. Trial Navigator benefits from our powerful NLP engine, which has been proven effective in quality tests performed by the National Cancer Institute. It is also SOC 2 compliant and approved for the Epic App Orchard. Natively integrating with Advarra’s CTMS is a logical next step on our journey to provide the most versatile, capable and secure clinical trial matching experience to our customers,” added George Cernile, VP of Engineering at Inspirata, Inc.

