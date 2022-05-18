LaunchDarkly Announces HIPAA Compliance for Feature Management Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leader in feature management, today announced Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance for its platform. This will allow the company to further support healthcare organizations in improving digital experiences for patients and providers. This announcement further solidifies LaunchDarkly’s market leadership in regulated industries, empowering its customers to comply with HIPAA mandates.



LaunchDarkly has an established history of trust within the healthcare industry because of its comprehensive privacy and security protections, giving customers control to restrict both protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII) from the platform. Now, healthcare customers requiring a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) for HIPAA compliance can also use the platform to further streamline software releases, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver better healthcare applications overall.

“Enabling HIPAA compliance is part of LaunchDarkly’s commitment to providing customers with the most secure solution available,” said John Kodumal, CTO & co-founder, LaunchDarkly. “We serve a broad set of healthcare customers, ranging from the largest health insurers to health tech companies, so we believe additional levels of security and privacy features will ensure customers in the space are equipped to adhere to their stringent regulatory requirements while building the best applications possible.”

LaunchDarkly has implemented multiple features across its platform that foster the level of security and compliance necessary for customers in healthcare and other regulated industries. Some of these include:

Private attributes , which allow teams to mask sensitive information for targeting rules and user segments.

, which allow teams to mask sensitive information for targeting rules and user segments. Secure mode , which secures and verifies SDK connectivity back to LaunchDarkly.

, which secures and verifies SDK connectivity back to LaunchDarkly. The Relay Proxy , which allows customers to control data flows between their applications and LaunchDarkly for added security and reliability.

, which allows customers to control data flows between their applications and LaunchDarkly for added security and reliability. Approvals , which help teams enforce change management policies while achieving faster delivery at scale.

Additionally, the platform offers encryption in transit, SSO with SAML, audit logging, custom roles, and multi-factor authentication for further privacy and security.

“LaunchDarkly helps us to ship features faster, in a reliable and secure way,” said Harvard Pan, CTO at Diameter Health. “We have high standards for governance, risk, and compliance, and this update from LaunchDarkly confirms they hold these issues in equally high regard.”

Offering customers a HIPAA-compliant solution is just one part of LaunchDarkly’s commitment to supporting enterprises seeking to meet privacy and compliance requirements. LaunchDarkly also holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications and conducts semi-annual external penetration tests. In addition, the company recently received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s (FedRAMP) “In Process” designation at the moderate impact level, and is on its way to FedRAMP authorization.

To learn more about how LaunchDarkly supports the healthcare industry, visit this page .

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

Contact

launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com