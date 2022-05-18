Three GoTo Partner Leaders Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the only flexible work company that makes it easy for small and midsized businesses to connect and support customers and employees with products such as GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve, today announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three of GoTo’s partner leaders to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. Recognized leaders include Amanda Jardine, Vice President of Channel Marketing, Erin Skoch, Senior Director of Partner Management, and Melissa Van Dover, Director of Channel Marketing.



With an aim to empower its growing ecosystem of partners with more ways to attract customers and grow their businesses, our Women of the Channel played a major role in the evolution of GoTo’s new Partner Network, which launched alongside the company rebrand from LogMeIn earlier this year. Bringing over 15 years of experience in all facets of channel marketing to the team, Amanda Jardine leads by example with her proven expertise in team building and management, partner recruitment and performance product marketing, and event management. Erin Skoch, now on her third consecutive Women of The Channel award win, works with GoTo’s Channel Managers and Partner Community in growing revenue through partner relationships, and assisting them in meeting their growth and revenue goals. Lastly, Melissa Van Dover, combines five years of digital marketing and brand development experience to drive GoTo’s continued goal to connect and engage with its clients – all while claiming the title of Amazon best-selling author.

“The awards given to these incredible leaders in our company are so well deserved. As our new partner program expands across the globe, each of these women have played an integral role in driving GoTo’s communications and support products onward and upward while using their leadership skills and creativity to contribute to the channel,” says Michael Day, VP of global partner sales at GoTo. “This award from CRN is a true testament to their commitment to growth and innovation to meet the unique needs of GoTo partners.”

GoTo is excited to be celebrating its innovative team members with such an honorable award while expanding across the globe with its channel partners. Each team member, including these women, have played a critical part in restructuring GoTo’s partner network to be able to scale with growth and align their performance with benefits and additional revenue opportunities.

For more information on GoTo’s Partner Program, please visit: www.goto.com/partners.

