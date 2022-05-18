LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2022 to the holders of record on June 17, 2022.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend
LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2022 to the holders of record on June 17, 2022.