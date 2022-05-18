Dynacor Reports Sales of US$17.6 Million (C$22.2 Million) for April 2022, a 39.7% Increase Compared to 2021

English French

MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announces sales of US$17.6 million (unaudited) (C$22.2 million) (1) for April 2022, a 39.7% increase over 2021 and a 5.9% month-over-month decrease from the previous month sales.

During April, the Veta Dorada plant continued working at its full 430 tpd production capacity.

The average selling price of gold per ounce in April was US$1,915/oz compared to US$1,764/oz in April 2021.

The 2022 cumulative sales at the end of April amount to US$67.7 million compared to US$53.5 million for the same period in 2021, a 26.5% increase.

For 2022, the Corporation forecasted sales in the range of US$200 - $220 million based on US$1,810 per ounce average gold price.

(1) US$ sales are converted into CA$ using the average monthly exchange rate for the concerned month or months

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

