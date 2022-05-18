Telehandlers Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030 reaching US$ 6,247.6 Mn Projects FMI

NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI) the Global Telehandlers Market to grow with a year-on-year growth of 4.7% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 4,210.6 Mn by 2022 end. Telehandlers are perceiving growing demand in infrastructure and construction development projects. With a wide range of application and owning the capability of having various attachments, telehandlers are serving customers in manufacturing, mineral processing, and mining industries.



The employment of telehandlers in material handling space with their versatility and safe technology is driving global sales, according to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI). Telehandlers have developed from a conventional landscaping and farming machinery to a much more sophisticated construction equipment. Telehandlers manufacturers invest heavily in R&D to develop and incorporate changes in their product line.

While the US and European countries have been the early adopters of telehandlers, future growth will be reliant on demand from China, India, Brazil, GCC, and countries where mega projects are coming up.

Given their multipurpose features that enables them to perform the tasks of cranes, loaders, and access equipment in several industries, telehandlers are set to be the first machinery that can be deployed at operation sites for material handling without prior ground preparation.

Tech-driven performance and dependence in tandem with total cost of ownership (TCO) possess better value of money over long run.

End-users, seeking customized solutions at slightly higher price, will find value addition in telehandlers as overall machine expense and its utilization in projects will justify customers’ initial investment in the machinery.

Key Takeaways of Telehandlers Market Study

Worldwide sales of telehandlers to surpass US$ 6 Bn in 2030 Manufacturers to reap substantial gains from telehandlers having maximum lift height of 30′-60′ ‘Electrification’ and ‘lightweighting’ to emerge as disruptive forces in global market The US and Europe remain the most lucrative markets

“Telehandlers are equipped with an array of attachments including, jib and crane, pallet fork, tire handlers, and re-handling multi-purpose buckets, and these attachments are transforming continuously as the cab continues to explore potential application avenues,” says analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on Telehandlers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had immediate repercussions on the global economic order and that effect goes across every industry, including construction. Worldwide construction growth has slumped to 0.5% CAGR from the expected 3.1% for 2022.

Constructional projects have been delayed, and manufacturing operations have been ceased due to nationwide lockdowns amid the COVID-19 crisis. With steep drop in operations in construction and manufacturing sites, demand for telehandlers has been severely affected.

Telehandlers Market – Competitive Intelligence

Top Key Players covered in the report

Danfoss, Terex Corporation (Genie), Haulotte Group, Oshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries, Inc.), Linamar Corporation, Manitou BF, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAGNI Telescopic Handlers Srl, Doosan Bobcat, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Wacker Neuson SE, Xtreme Manufacturing Llc

The global telehandlers market is highly consolidated with prominent players capturing about two-fifths of overall market value. Manufacturers are developing telehandlers armed with new features in an effort to lock in customers and achieve economies of scale. For instance,

JCB has rolled out its new telehandlers – Hydraload 555-210R – with rotating telescopic handler. The machine comes with maximum lifting height of 20.5 m and maximum lift capacity of 5.5 tons

Xtreme Manufacturing has introduced telehandlers that exhibit 17,000-pound capacity. The telehandlers are armed with the company’s novel modular cab design that allows them to be simply switched from open to enclosed, or vice versa, with an optional gear. This offers customers with enhanced flexibility while running telehandlers in several environments

