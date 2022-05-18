FDA Grants 510(k) Clearance to Oryx Dental Software Certifying its Dental Imaging Product – Oryx Imaging

Seattle, WA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle, WA (May 17, 2022) Oryx Dental announced today that they have secured 510(k) FDA clearance for its imaging product, Oryx Imaging. This clearance will allow the leading cloud-based company to directly market and sell their imaging platform directly to dental practices.

Oryx Cloud Imaging is the highest quality dental imaging software that includes the ability to acquire, view, annotate, and organize dental radiographs and color images – integrating with most dental imaging devices, such as intraoral X-ray sensors, intraoral cameras, and scanners.

This open integration allows clinicians a wider choice of imaging products. They can mix and match acquisition devices from a variety of manufacturers, or simply allow them to consolidate cost on its dental management software, pulling all needed components into one platform. It provides offices with a choice to now have a single price-point, with no add-ons, which is exponentially lower than what they are paying today.

“Oryx offers a cloud-based image management solution that resolves many of the challenges experienced when using closed proprietary imaging systems,” said Rania Saleh DDS, CEO of Oryx Dental Software. “The platform improves patient safety and accelerates care with seamless access to images that assists in case diagnosis and treatment.”



Oryx Cloud Imaging can be used as a standalone product that integrates into existing systems but is also designed to work with the Oryx dental practice management software.

ABOUT ORYX DENTAL: Founded in 2016, Oryx Dental is the only AI cloud-based dental practice management software created by Dentists for Dentists. It is an evidence-based platform that takes a systematic approach to patient care and practice management. Software features include but are not limited to: comprehensive clinical exams within 7-10 minutes; an advanced patient portal with interactive communications that is HIPAA compliant; real time billing and insurance interaction between practices, patient and insurer; cloud imaging; and autogenerated patient risk assessment and personalized reports.