RegEd Thought Leaders to Present at the 2022 IRI Annual Conference

Raleigh, NC, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance and credentialing solutions to the financial services industry, will be a sponsor at the 2022 IRI Annual Conference , held from May 18–20 in Washington, D.C.

The IRI Annual Conference convenes representatives from the entire supply chain of the insured retirement industry. Attendees can expect to hear from inspiring and innovative keynote speakers sharing thought-provoking ideas to help grow their business. Attendees will benefit from sessions that drill into the important regulatory and technology issues that impact their day-to-day experience.

“IRI’s annual conference is an excellent opportunity to network and discuss the compliance and operational challenges and opportunities facing our industry. We’re especially excited for this year’s event as an opportunity to meet again in person,” RegEd CEO & Founder, and member of the IRI board of directors, John M. Schobel said.

RegEd will exhibit its enterprise compliance and credentialing solutions for the insurance and financial services industry in the exhibit hall at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC. With more than 20 built-for-purpose solutions, RegEd comprehensively addresses dynamic compliance needs through a single platform solution.

Featured Conference Session: Unified Onboarding, Licensing and Registration: The Key to Growth in the Digital Era

RegEd presenters will deliver a thought leadership session during the conference program. Two of the industry’s most seasoned onboarding, licensing and registration experts, who have had their finger on the pulse of the industry for more than 50 years combined, will discuss key challenges and opportunities facing the industry in the context of these changing times — including the digitization of insurance; managing producer satisfaction; competitive pressures; advances in technology; and of course, more regulation.

The session will be held on Thursday, May 19th from 7:30-8:30 AM. RegEd presenters will include Debra Freitag, Chief Strategy Officer, and Michael Pouliot, Executive Vice President, Head of Xchange Sales.

“To gain competitive advantage in today’s marketplace, firms must foster strong relationships with their distribution partners,” said Freitag. “RegEd enables our clients to drive producer satisfaction and increase lifetime sales potential by providing a seamless experience that attracts top producers and accelerates the placement of compliant business through real-time validation of training completion, including Annuity, AML, NY Reg 187, and other mandated training. We look forward to discussing the opportunities these capabilities present with the leaders gathered at the IRI Annual Conference.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.