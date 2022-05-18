Reunion Gold Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under symbol “RGDFF”. OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The OTCQB should bring greater visibility and convenience of trading the Company’s common shares to US investors.



“The listing on OTCQB helps introduce Reunion Gold to a larger audience and improve liquidity in the stock, which is an important factor in the Company's development,” said Carlos Bertoni, CEO.

The common shares of the Company are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the US through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol “RGD”.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders as of the record date of April 28, 2022 are eligible to vote at the AGM. The Company's 2022 Management Information Circular, which contains information about all director nominees and amendments to the Company’s stock option plan and performance and restricted share unit plan is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the meeting.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTCQB on the ability of US investors to participate in the market for the Company’s securities and on the improvement of liquidity on the stock. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021, the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization for 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 220 meters. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

