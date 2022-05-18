Holberton to train 250,000 African students in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton, which is making software engineering education affordable and accessible globally, is rapidly growing its partnerships in Africa. Initially aiming at training 500,000 African software engineers by 2030, the company is now on track to do much more.



“With our current partners, we are now on pace to enroll more than 1.5 million African students by 2030, and all of them want to accelerate their growth and impact using our disruptive and high-quality curriculum and software. We also plan to help more African partners achieve their goals to train the next generation of software engineers at scale, and we now think that together we will be able to enroll 3 to 5 million new students in Africa by 2030,” said Julien Barbier, CEO of Holberton, “This number is to be compared to the estimated 690,000 current software developers in Africa, which is dwarfed by the US and Europe, which respectively have 4.5 and 6 million software developers working for their companies. Opening the doors to software engineering to millions of African students will completely change the dynamics and the position of Africa at the global level. It has the potential to drive massive economic growth and create many tech champions on the world stage.”

Holberton has been helping its partners train software engineers in Africa since 2019, when they opened their first Holberton School on the continent in Tunis, Tunisia. One hundred percent of their graduates have found jobs very quickly.

“The Holberton School education system really fits the needs of companies, which are all struggling to find tech talent. Our students are trained so well that they all got jobs right after their graduation, and we now have Tunisian and international companies reaching out to us to employ more students. We have already expanded the school once, and we will probably expand it again soon,” said Neila Benzina, CEO of Holberton School Tunisia.

Year to date, Holberton’s current partners have enrolled more than 60,000 students in 48 different African countries. Together, they plan to enroll at least 250,000 students by the end of the year and directly impact the African tech ecosystem in a positive way.

About Holberton

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2015, Holberton ’s innovative and flexible delivery of the “OS of Education” provides a unique portfolio of tools, auto-graded tailored curricula, and teaching methods to help its customers—education institutions, universities, corporations, governments and Holberton School franchisees—successfully train the next generation of digital talent at scale.