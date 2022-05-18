American Oncology Network Appoints Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Fort Myers, Fla., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings is pleased to announce that Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD has been named as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

As CMO, Dr. Divers will play a vital role in furthering AON’s mission, providing leadership, strategy and vision around practice transformation ensuring that its clinical model addresses patient needs.

“We are thrilled to announce Dr. Divers as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Todd Schonherz, AON Chief Executive Officer. “Since AON’s inception and as Chairman of the AON Advisory Board, Dr. Divers has been instrumental in leading the charge on ensuring patients have ready access to affordable, high quality cancer care in their local communities. The depth of his involvement in clinical research and patient advocacy is commendable and he will undoubtedly make a great impact in this executive leadership role.”

“AON and its practices are uniquely positioned to serve cancer patients with convenient and affordable quality cancer care,” said Dr. Divers. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to future successes and innovations in this newly-created leadership role.”

Dr. Divers is a Medical Oncologist with Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, one of the first practices to join the AON network in the summer of 2018. In July of 2020, he was named Advisory Board Chairman.

Dr. Divers has provided physician leadership as a member of several national committees and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). He attended medical school at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of North Carolina and a fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Cancer Center.

In addition to his new role as CMO, Dr. Divers will continue as AON Advisory Board Chairman and see patients at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 85 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

