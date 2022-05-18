DJ Grant Fisher Debuts First Solo Track, ‘Stardust’ at Pool Party in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ Grant Fisher, who has quickly become one of today’s most nationally recognized and in demand DJ/remixers/producers, has officially released his own music with the debut of his original song Stardust, produced alongside Clay Woods (Bad Color), with a release party thrown at the W Hotel in Nashville.



Although his rise in the DJ ranks began in the clubs of Nashville, Grant's sound is anything but country. His music is inspired by his passion for global sounds including EDM, pop, rock, house, trap, and hip-hop. His first EP releases focuses on lifting the vibration, spirit, and consciousness of his listeners.

Grant can be found performing at some of this year’s most sought-after festivals and openings including Hangout Fest, Indy 500, Bama Slam, Churchill Downs after Dark and sharing the stage with Nelly at the M Hotel opening.

“I’ve always been heavily influenced by electronic music and movie scores, which make up a lot of what people will hear in my music,” states Fisher. “The goal of these EP releases is to leave listeners with lifted spirits and have them feeling like they can escape from the stress and pressures of life through listening to my music.”

Stardust, the first song to be released in Fisher’s EP collection which also features the DJ as the primary vocalist, was debuted to over 1,000 people who gathered to listen to original music under the stars. Sponsored by Monster Energy, the crowd included local celebrities, professional athletes, influencers, and many elite music industry executives in the Nashville community.

In addition to Stardust, another one of Fisher’s original songs, Antigravity, has also been released. Created to be a love song, this track is intended to take listeners on a journey into another dimension. Weekly releases of innovative music will follow until all four songs from the EP are available to download.

“I’m extremely proud of the collection of music that I have released,” states Fisher. “I truly feel as if I have captured all my musical influences into my own sound. “My hope is that with each release of an original song, it inspires other independent artists, such as myself, to chase their dreams as I have.”

For additional information on DJ Grant Fisher please visit www.instagram.com/djgrantfisher , www.facebook.com/grantfisherfans , www.twitter.com/djgrantfisher , www.soundcloud.com/djgrantfisher .

Click here to hear original music by DJ Grant Fisher.

Click here to view a video of the Stardust release party

For information on bookings please contact:

Frank Wing

Reliant Talent Agency

Phone 615-585-3603

Email fwing@relianttalent.com

Media Contact:

Unblurred Media

847.858.9933



